Dwelling And Household Estimates: December 2021 Quarter
Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Dwelling and household estimates are used for many
purposes including planning, policy formation, business
decisions, and as 'bottom lines' in the calculation of
market coverage rates.
Key facts
At 31
December 2021:
- private dwellings estimate –
1,983,000
- households estimate –
1,908,700.
