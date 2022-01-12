Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dwelling And Household Estimates: December 2021 Quarter

Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 10:50 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Dwelling and household estimates are used for many purposes including planning, policy formation, business decisions, and as 'bottom lines' in the calculation of market coverage rates.

Key facts

At 31 December 2021:

  • private dwellings estimate – 1,983,000
  • households estimate – 1,908,700.

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

