Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Travel Bubble With Cook Islands Resumes Today

Friday, 14 January 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: Cook Islands Tourism Corporation

  • Two-way quarantine-free travel resumes with Cook Islands today
  • Only country in the world Kiwis can visit without restrictions
  • Unique opportunity to visit island paradise without other tourists

Cook Islands tourism restarts today, ending a five-month border closure due to COVID-19.

Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said today’s first flight of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands is very significant for the country and means people can start rebuilding their lives after a dreadful 2020 and 2021 for the vitally important tourism sector.

“It’s a huge relief all round and people are looking forward with much excitement to welcoming Kiwis back to our beautiful islands,” he said. “We’re ready to go and to showcase everything that we’re renowned for - our warm tropical weather, stunning natural beauty, friendliness, hospitality and great food.”

Extraordinary time to visit

Mr West said it was an incredibly special time to visit Rarotonga and Aitutaki. With borders only open to people travelling from New Zealand, it was possibly a once in a lifetime opportunity for Kiwis to have the islands all to themselves.

“Kiwis are always welcomed very warmly in the Cook Islands and tourism providers will be doing everything possible to ensure people have a fantastic holiday. We’re waiting with open arms to greet guests.

“And for Kiwis keen for offshore adventure, the Cook Islands is the only international destination right now that they can travel to and from without quarantine or isolation at either end of their trip.”

Economic boost

Tourism is the mainstay of the Cook Islands’ economy comprising 70% of GDP.

Last year, the travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Islands was in place for just three months, between May and August, following a previous 15-month border closure due to COVID-19. Mr West said this has caused financial hardship for many people. He said the Government had done an exceptional job of keeping the Cook Islands COVID-19 free so far and that the health and safety of its people and visitors had been its number one priority. “98% of the population 12 years and over are fully vaccinated and booster shots are currently underway, with vaccinations for children aged 5-11 years starting soon.”

Requirements for travel to the Cook Islands from today (Friday 14 January 2022) are:

Vaccinated travellers only

All visitors must be aged over 12 years and be fully vaccinated. Once children 5-11 years of age in the Cook Islands and NZ are vaccinated, they will be allowed to visit.

COVID-19 test required before departure

Visitors must take an accredited PCR COVID-19 test no more than 48 hours before departure from Auckland and show the negative result at departure and on arrival. Travel to Aitutaki is permitted with no further test required for those connecting straight through from Rarotonga, but travellers who are staying in Rarotonga prior to going to Aitutaki, will be required to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test before boarding their domestic flight.

Contact tracing and pre-arrival forms

Visitors will be required to complete a Cook Islands contact form no more than 96 hours before departing New Zealand. To assist with tracing in the Cook Islands, travellers will be required to download the Cooksafe+ Bluetooth app as well as use their personal Cooksafe QR code card given on arrival.

FAQs for travellers can be found on www.cookislands.travel & will be updated progressively as various protocols are confirmed.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Cook Islands Tourism Corporation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



ACT: Finance Committee Should Review Changes To Credit Contracts And Consumer Finance Act
ACT Leader David Seymour has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, asking it to open an inquiry into the effects of recent changes to the Credit contracts and Consumer Finance Act... More>>



The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 