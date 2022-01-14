Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TranzAlpine Is Back On Track

Friday, 14 January 2022, 10:58 am
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail’s award-winning TranzAlpine service resumed running today between Christchurch and Greymouth, after a break of almost five months.

The service will depart Christchurch at 8:15am every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, setting off on a five-hour journey through the stunning scenery of the Canterbury Plains and the Southern Alps foothills, before arriving in Greymouth. For those taking the return journey, the train will leave Greymouth at 2pm.

“The TranzAlpine is our best-known and most successful tourism train service,” says KiwiRail General Manager for Scenic Journeys and Commuter Rail Tracey Goodall. “The onboard crew, and all of KiwiRail, are delighted to have the TranzAlpine running again.”

The last service ran on August 17 and was stopped when New Zealand entered a COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown. The TranzAlpine will be able to operate in the green and orange levels of the current “traffic light” system.

“Since the pandemic began two years ago, it’s been very difficult for tourism operators around the world and in New Zealand,” Ms Goodall says. “Our two other services have been suspended indefinitely as they were no longer viable with borders closed. We’re working on options that we believe will be more appealing and we’ll make announcements about those in due course.

“KiwiRail has always believed that the TranzAlpine had the best chance of succeeding even with borders still closed. We understand that many New Zealanders are still looking for safe and fun things to do and we want to be able to provide an opportunity to show off some of the beauty New Zealand has to offer."

KiwiRail wants to make it easier for families to book this summer and is offering $20 Child fares from 14 January to 7 February using the promotional code KIDS20.

Bookings can be made up until 2 May 2022, with the winter season timetable due to be announced soon.

“COVID has made people hesitant to book travel and events so we want to reassure everyone that in the event that the service has to be cancelled, we will provide a full refund.”

With this service returning, KiwiRail wants to remind motorists and pedestrians to take special care around level crossings and the rail corridor, and to remember that trains can come any time, and from either direction.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



ACT: Finance Committee Should Review Changes To Credit Contracts And Consumer Finance Act
ACT Leader David Seymour has written to the Finance and Expenditure Committee, asking it to open an inquiry into the effects of recent changes to the Credit contracts and Consumer Finance Act... More>>



The Warehouse: Kiwis Have Christmas ‘all Wrapped Up’ With Almost 3 Million Metres Of Christmas Paper To Cover The Length Of NZ
The Warehouse has uncovered what great valued gifts may be under the tree this year after revealing what items have been flying off the shelves in the last seven weeks up to Christmas – and it’s not just your classic socks for Dad... More>>


Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

ComCom: Statement Of Issues Released For Ampol / Z Clearance Application
The Commerce Commission has published a statement of issues relating to an application from Ampol Limited (Ampol) seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Z Energy Limited (Z), subject to an undertaking from Ampol to sell its Gull business either by a trade sale or an IPO... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 