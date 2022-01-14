TranzAlpine Is Back On Track

KiwiRail’s award-winning TranzAlpine service resumed running today between Christchurch and Greymouth, after a break of almost five months.

The service will depart Christchurch at 8:15am every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, setting off on a five-hour journey through the stunning scenery of the Canterbury Plains and the Southern Alps foothills, before arriving in Greymouth. For those taking the return journey, the train will leave Greymouth at 2pm.

“The TranzAlpine is our best-known and most successful tourism train service,” says KiwiRail General Manager for Scenic Journeys and Commuter Rail Tracey Goodall. “The onboard crew, and all of KiwiRail, are delighted to have the TranzAlpine running again.”

The last service ran on August 17 and was stopped when New Zealand entered a COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown. The TranzAlpine will be able to operate in the green and orange levels of the current “traffic light” system.

“Since the pandemic began two years ago, it’s been very difficult for tourism operators around the world and in New Zealand,” Ms Goodall says. “Our two other services have been suspended indefinitely as they were no longer viable with borders closed. We’re working on options that we believe will be more appealing and we’ll make announcements about those in due course.

“KiwiRail has always believed that the TranzAlpine had the best chance of succeeding even with borders still closed. We understand that many New Zealanders are still looking for safe and fun things to do and we want to be able to provide an opportunity to show off some of the beauty New Zealand has to offer."

KiwiRail wants to make it easier for families to book this summer and is offering $20 Child fares from 14 January to 7 February using the promotional code KIDS20.

Bookings can be made up until 2 May 2022, with the winter season timetable due to be announced soon.

“COVID has made people hesitant to book travel and events so we want to reassure everyone that in the event that the service has to be cancelled, we will provide a full refund.”

With this service returning, KiwiRail wants to remind motorists and pedestrians to take special care around level crossings and the rail corridor, and to remember that trains can come any time, and from either direction.

