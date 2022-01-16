3,4-Dicholoraniline Market Projected Grow At GR Of Over 3.5% By 2031

According to latest report of Market Research.biz ,The global 3,4-dicholoraniline market was valued at over US$ 136 Mn in 2020 and is projected to register GR of over 3.5% by 2031. This report provides detailed analysis of 3,4-Dichloroaniline Market from 2021-2031, and provides extensive market forecasts by region/country and subsectors. It covers the key technological and market trends in the 3,4-Dichloroaniline market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for 3,4-Dichloroaniline, and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

Dichloroanilines are chemical compounds which consist of an aniline ring substituted with two chlorine atoms. There are six isomers of dichloroaniline. As aniline derivatives, they are named with the amino group in position 1. They are all colourless, although commercial samples can appear coloured due to the presence of impurities. Several derivatives are used in the production of dyes and herbicides. 3,4-Dichloroaniline is one of dichloroanilines six isomers.

Major Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

LANXESS AG

Aarti Industries Ltd.

Nantong Luosen Chemical Co., Ltd.

Technichem Organics Pvt. Ltd

Central Drug House Pvt Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Hema Dyechem Pvt Ltd.

Other Key Industry Players

GCC's report, Global 3,4-Dichloroaniline Market Outlook 2021-2031, has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global 3,4-Dichloroaniline market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

Key Segments Covered

3,4-Dicholoraniline Market, By Purity

3,4-Dichloroaniline 98%

3,4-Dichloroaniline 99%

3,4-Dicholoraniline Market, By End-Use

Coatings & Dyes

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Other End-Uses

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of 3,4-Dichloroaniline industry has been provided.

