New Zealand Police To Implement Mandatory Vaccination Policy
New Zealand Police will be implementing a mandatory vaccination policy for
all employees, contractors, volunteers, suppliers, new employees and visitors
who work or enter Police sites.
Vaccination rates across New Zealand Police are
already high with 96% of all
staff having received at least one dose and 94% having had two doses.
Everyone covered by the new policy will be
required to have had their first
COVID-19 vaccination by 11 February and to have had their second by 11 March.
Anyone visiting a police station or police
site to access essential police
services (e.g. front-counter services) and people brought to a station for
services in relation to enforcement and operational activities (e.g. victims
and witnesses) are exempt from the policy. People held in Police custody
suites are also not required to be vaccinated.
The majority of Police staff are already
covered by the Police Vaccination
Order which came into effect on 17 January and applies to constabulary staff,
authorised officers and recruits.
“Police is committed to ensuring that our
staff and the people we engage
with are safe and vaccination is the best defence against COVID-19 and its
variations,” said Deputy Police Commissioner Leadership and Capability
Tania Kura.
“Our
frontline staff work in close proximity with Police
employees and this
policy will provide safety for our employees while reinforcing the safety of
our frontline staff and of our communities.”
The new
policy was approved by the Police Executive Leadership Team
yesterday
and follows a consultation period with staff in December and after feedback
from the Police Association and the Police Managers’ Guild.
“We are committed to delivering the policing
service that New Zealanders
expect and deserve and to achieve this we need our staff to be vaccinated and
protected against COVID-19,” said Deputy Commissioner Kura.
Ahead of the 11 February deadline,
we will be communicating with staff
affected and encouraging those who are yet to be vaccinated to get their
first dose.