Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TIA Appoints New Chief Executive

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Rebecca Ingram.

TIA Chair Gráinne Troute says she is delighted to make such a high-calibre appointment to the role.

“Rebecca’s experience in tourism, government and industry association roles will be invaluable in leading TIA as we recover and rebuild our tourism industry,” Ms Troute says.

Ms Ingram joins TIA from seven years at Tourism New Zealand (TNZ), where she has held various roles including most recently as General Manager of New Zealand and Government Relations. Previously she was responsible for TNZ’sPR and Major Events team, leading a global team across 14 markets in showcasing the best of what New Zealand has to offer to visitors.

Ms Ingram has over 15 years of marketing and communications expertise, with proven experience delivering successful business strategies, communications and engagement programmes and leading complex transformation in her time at both Spark (then Telecom) and Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand.

As a result of her time with TNZ, Ms Ingram is already well-known by many in the industry. She holds established and valuable relationships across NZ Inc and will deliver strategic expertise and practical action from day one.

“Rebecca’s mix of extensive tourism experience and understanding of membership bodies from her time with the Institute of Chartered Accountants makes her an ideal leader for TIA,” Ms Troute says.

Ms Ingram says she is excited to be joining TIA at a critical time in the tourism industry’s history, taking over from Chris Roberts, who was Chief Executive of TIA for seven years.

“Tourism touches every corner of New Zealand. It brings vibrancy to our towns and cities, and opportunity and financial security to thousands of New Zealanders. I am looking forward to joining TIA at this critical time in the industry’s history and playing an active role in the re-emergence of tourism for the benefit of Aotearoa,” Ms Ingram says.

She will take up her new role in late March.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk
Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>



Tourism: Travel Bubble With Cook Islands Resumes
Cook Islands tourism restarts today, ending a five-month border closure due to COVID-19. Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said today’s first flight of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands is very significant... More>>

Plant & Food: Research And Lincoln University Part Of Game Changing Gene Discovery
Scientists from Plant & Food Research and Lincoln University have contributed knowledge integral to the discovery of a new gene described as a game changer for global agriculture.
The gene allows natural reproduction by cloning in plants... More>>



Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>

Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>



ComCom: Clearance Sought For Vocus / 2degrees Merger
The Commerce Commission has received an application for clearance in relation to a transaction that would see the merger of the Vocus Group with 2degrees. Vocus and 2degrees are both telecommunications providers that primarily supply retail fixed voice and broadband services... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 