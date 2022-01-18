TIA Appoints New Chief Executive

Tourism Industry Aotearoa is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive, Rebecca Ingram.

TIA Chair Gráinne Troute says she is delighted to make such a high-calibre appointment to the role.

“Rebecca’s experience in tourism, government and industry association roles will be invaluable in leading TIA as we recover and rebuild our tourism industry,” Ms Troute says.

Ms Ingram joins TIA from seven years at Tourism New Zealand (TNZ), where she has held various roles including most recently as General Manager of New Zealand and Government Relations. Previously she was responsible for TNZ’sPR and Major Events team, leading a global team across 14 markets in showcasing the best of what New Zealand has to offer to visitors.

Ms Ingram has over 15 years of marketing and communications expertise, with proven experience delivering successful business strategies, communications and engagement programmes and leading complex transformation in her time at both Spark (then Telecom) and Chartered Accountants Australia & New Zealand.

As a result of her time with TNZ, Ms Ingram is already well-known by many in the industry. She holds established and valuable relationships across NZ Inc and will deliver strategic expertise and practical action from day one.

“Rebecca’s mix of extensive tourism experience and understanding of membership bodies from her time with the Institute of Chartered Accountants makes her an ideal leader for TIA,” Ms Troute says.

Ms Ingram says she is excited to be joining TIA at a critical time in the tourism industry’s history, taking over from Chris Roberts, who was Chief Executive of TIA for seven years.

“Tourism touches every corner of New Zealand. It brings vibrancy to our towns and cities, and opportunity and financial security to thousands of New Zealanders. I am looking forward to joining TIA at this critical time in the industry’s history and playing an active role in the re-emergence of tourism for the benefit of Aotearoa,” Ms Ingram says.

She will take up her new role in late March.

© Scoop Media

