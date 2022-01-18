Sika Seeks Clearance To Acquire MBCC Group

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application for Sika AG to acquire the MBCC Group.

Sika and MBCC manufacture and supply additives (known as "chemical admixtures") that are used to modify the performance characteristics of concrete, cement or mortar. For example, to reduce the required water content for a concrete mixture or alter the setting rate of concrete.

Sika and MBCC are global suppliers of chemical admixtures, including in New Zealand, Australia and the United States. In New Zealand, both parties manufacture and supply a large range of chemical admixtures, together with other construction-related products such as premix mortars and sealants.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

