Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pierre Cadena Joins SCCG Management As Chief Strategy Advisor

Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 6:35 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen A. Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, announced today that senior gaming and media executive, Pierre Cadena, has joined the company as Chief Strategy Advisor.

Said Crystal, "We're doubling down on SCCG's effort to back the next generation of innovators in the iGaming, sports wagering, esports, and casino gaming spaces. As a firm, we've made investments in the sector and supported the industry's most compelling co-founders and visionaries. Pierre's expertise in interactive entertainment, media, and digitally-focused consumer businesses will be a tremendous asset as gaming expands throughout North America. Pierre is not only a seasoned strategist and deal maker, but also an operator with deep experience in launching and scaling companies in this industry and across a mix of business models."

Pierre brings a unique strategic perspective based on decades of wide-ranging experiences, including most recently having positioned for sale three companies, each valued at more than $1 billion, in the last six years. Most recently, Pierre was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for Crunchyroll, a premier direct-to-consumer anime streaming video service formerly within AT&T's WarnerMedia. In addition to developing Crunchyroll's long-term strategy, Pierre helped lead the divestiture of Crunchyroll to Sony Pictures Entertainment earlier this year. Prior to WarnerMedia, Pierre worked for Caesars Interactive Entertainment as Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. There, he helped build one of the world's largest social and mobile games companies, Playtika, through M&A and launched several real-money online gaming brands and services in the U.S.

Pierre Cadena said of the announcement, "I've known Stephen for a long time and admire what he's created and accomplished in the gaming industry. He has created a platform that provides for collaboration with the most talented and innovative people in the space. I look forward to working with him and the SCCG team to help companies reach their full potential."

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac NZ: Warns About Sophisticated New Scam
Westpac NZ is warning New Zealanders about a sophisticated new scam that involves a fake Westpac investment prospectus.
The prospectus is formatted to resemble a Westpac document and includes professional-looking imagery... More>>



Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk
Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>



Tourism: Travel Bubble With Cook Islands Resumes
Cook Islands tourism restarts today, ending a five-month border closure due to COVID-19. Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said today’s first flight of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands is very significant... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>

Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 