Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Home And Land Packages At New Enviro’ Residential Subdivision Go Up For Auction To Grow Whanganui’s Housing Options

Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 9:26 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A sizeable number of sections going up for auction in a brand new residential enclave on the urban boundary of Whanganui is set to markedly grow the city’s housing options in both location and building style.

The progressive new development some five kilometres north of Whanganui’s central business district is to be known as Tasman Estate. It comprises 42 residential sections ranging in size from 400-square metres up to 2,751-square metres and is located off Great North Road in Otamatea.

The Tasman Estate development is being undertaken by Whanganui company Sustainabuilt Developments whose directors are longstanding local residents Simon Penn, Stacey Pram, and Baden and Glenda Brown - who share a vision of creating a neighbourhood of energy efficient homes in an environmentally focussed suburban precinct.

Tasman Estate will see a new alternative being offered for housing in the city – with all homes being designed and built to high levels of energy efficiency with low carbon footprints, delivering industry-leading environmental sustainability standards.

Construction within Tasman Estate is expected to commence at the end of this year – with individual dwellings completed within a 12-month time frame on a rolling basis over a number of years.

A number of sections have been sold already and the remaining sections within Tasman Estate are being marketed for sale at auction through Bayleys Whanganui on February 22. Salesperson Lyn Wickham said the subdivision was the first residential development of its type to be undertaken in Whanganui..

“There is a need for quality-built new homes across Whanganui – and residents of Tasman Estate will not only enjoy the benefit of being situated immediately adjacent to the city’s urban green space, but will also be within a short distance of the city’s social and civic amenities,” Ms Wickham said.

“The range of section sizes means virtually all tastes are catered for – from buyers looking for smaller easy-maintenance sites, through to those seeking larger landholdings for planting gardens or adding recreational amenities such as a swimming pool or al-fresco entertaining areas.

“All sections have been positioned to make the most of both the views and environment – some have sea and city views, while others have vistas over the surrounding farmland.”

In a rarely-used variation of the residential auction process, all available sections within Tasman Estate will initially be auctioned simultaneously over a compressed 10-minute period – with the highest bid on each individual lot written on a whiteboard.

At the conclusion of the initial 10-minute process, a live auction will then commence – with further bidding to start at the highest bid written on the whiteboard. This whiteboard auction is generally used when large subdivisions are being sold by one single vendor. The process increases the transparency and efficiency for all parties involved.

Ms Wickham expected the Tasman Estate sections would attract interest from a broad demographic of buyers – ranging from first home buyers through to current property owners looking for a new style of living.

“Purchasers will need to be on board with the vision of creating a community of high performing energy efficient homes in an environmentally-conscious neighbourhood,” she said.

Section buyers will be able to choose home designs from a range of architectural options. Energy-efficiency focussed residential construction company Simon Penn Building Ltd has the local eHaus licence – offering set plans, or purchasers can work with the company to design individual bespoke dwellings. eHaus design plans begin at $600,000 - with budget recommendations of an additional $50,000 for individual property driveway and fencing installation.

Sustainabuilt Developments Director Simon Penn said: “We believe strongly in the neighbourhood we are creating. As Whanganui residents, we are proud to be supporting growth in our community. We have put together an experienced and skilled project team which can deliver outstanding, environmentally-focused neighbourhood.”

“Latest Real Estate Institute of New Zealand sales data shows an increased demand for housing in the region, and is reflective of the strong number of enquiries we have already received for sections in Tasman Estate ahead of the auction process,” Ms Wickham said.

“Tasman Estate is coming onto the market at a time to meet that demand - offering quality, new-build options for those looking to live in an area which has so many lifestyle attractions and work opportunities.”

Click here for more information on the listing.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac NZ: Warns About Sophisticated New Scam
Westpac NZ is warning New Zealanders about a sophisticated new scam that involves a fake Westpac investment prospectus.
The prospectus is formatted to resemble a Westpac document and includes professional-looking imagery... More>>



Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk
Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>



Tourism: Travel Bubble With Cook Islands Resumes
Cook Islands tourism restarts today, ending a five-month border closure due to COVID-19. Graeme West, General Manager Australasia for Cook Islands Tourism Corporation, said today’s first flight of quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to the Cook Islands is very significant... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>

Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 