Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease

The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today.

After adjusting for seasonal effects, total credit and debit card spending in December 2021 increased by $157 million (1.9 percent) compared with November 2021.

“As COVID-19 restrictions eased in December across most of the country, New Zealanders had access to a wider range of products and services, such as hairdressers and personal care services, that they could spend their money on,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

