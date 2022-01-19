Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retail Sector Prepares For Omicron – Things Kiwis Need To Know

Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retailers across the country are taking proactive steps to prepare for the arrival of Omicron in the community and asking Kiwis to understand that services levels may change as a result.

“Despite the retail environment being relatively safe through the use of masks and QR codes to check in, retailers across the country are preparing for Omicron and the impact this will have on their teams, and service levels” says Retail NZ Chief Executive, Greg Harford.

“Retail NZ is asking Kiwis to understand that, during an Omicron outbreak, service offerings from retailers could change. This could be through limited staffing numbers, limits to shop hours, and product supply issues. We are calling on Kiwis to Shop Normal, Shop Nice and support the sector with a lot of understanding.”

“An Omicron outbreak will impact us all, but retail teams will be doing their best to deliver great products and services for customers while also being impacted in their workplace and at home. We are all impacted by the pandemic by being nice to the retail sector can go a long way to helping everyone out”.

"To treat retail workers with respect and to Shop Nice, Retail NZ recommends:

  1. Treat retail workers with respect;
  2. Use polite and non-threatening language at all times;
  3. Say hello, kia ora, or good morning;
  4. Please wear a mask and follow shop rules;
  5. Say thank you to your local retailer.

Retail NZ has written to Government Ministers asking for the following urgent setting changes to support the retail sector and community during an Omicron outbreak:

  1. Urgent changes to mask exemption policy
  2. Wider access to Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs)
  3. Revision to the definition of close contact
  4. Supply chain certainty

