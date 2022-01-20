Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Schneider Electric Recognized In Corporate Knights’ Global 100 For The 11th Year In A Row

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 8:48 am
Press Release: Schneider Electric

Rueil-Malmaison (France), January 19, 2022 – Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has earned its place in the top ranks of Corporate Knights’ annual Global 100 list of most sustainable corporations for the 11th time.

The Canadian media and research company examines over 6,900 companies worldwide every year to determine the top 1% most sustainable corporations. The Global 100 methodology is based on 23 key performance indicators, with 50% of the weight of scores assigned to a company’s share of Clean Revenues and Investment. According to Corporate Knights, Global 100 most sustainable companies outperform by generating more than four times as much revenue per tonne of carbon emitted than the average company in MSCI All Country World Index.

Schneider Electric has featured on Corporate Knights’ Global 100 every year since 2012, making it to the top spot in 2021, and fourth this year. This performance is thanks to Schneider’s integration of sustainability into its business strategy. In 2021, Schneider Electric reinforced its sustainability consulting business to support more partners and customers in their own sustainable transformation.

“There is no magic formula to being repeatedly listed as a most sustainable company, it’s about doing well and doing good” commented Olivier Blum Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer of Schneider Electric, “As an impact company, we embrace sustainability as a business opportunity and an opportunity for all. It’s part of our model, culture, strategy, and the way we embark our entire ecosystem of employees, supply chain partners and customers, in delivering on our purpose day-in, day-out.”

Schneider Electric already started the year on a high with regards to its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance, following the recent announcement of global recognition from four ESG ratings in 2021, including the CDP Climate Change A list or Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

For more information on Schneider Electric’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) consult:

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Related resources:

Hashtags: #LifeIsOn #Sustainability #ESG #OurImpact

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Schneider Electric on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Westpac NZ: Warns About Sophisticated New Scam
Westpac NZ is warning New Zealanders about a sophisticated new scam that involves a fake Westpac investment prospectus.
The prospectus is formatted to resemble a Westpac document and includes professional-looking imagery... More>>



Campaign For NZ Coastal Tankers : Says Fuel Security At Risk
Three unions representing New Zealand shipping crews are mounting a united campaign to protect New Zealand’s fuel security and save New Zealand coastal tankers... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>

Fonterra: Revises Milk Collection Forecast
Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited today revised the forecast for its 2021/22 New Zealand milk collections to 1,500 million kilograms of milk solids (kgMS), down from its opening forecast of 1,525 million kgMS... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 