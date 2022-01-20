Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Excited About New Executive Appointments

Thursday, 20 January 2022, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Otago Polytechnic is excited to welcome Megan Potiki and Jason Tibble to new executive leadership roles next week.

The pair will join Otago Polytechnic’s Te Kāhui Manukura (formerly Executive Leadership Team) on Monday, 24 January.

Megan Potiki has been appointed Manukura Tuarua - Mana Taurite/Deputy Chief Executive Partnership and Equity.

Jason Tibble will start as Manukura Tuarua - Ara Tauira/Deputy Chief Executive Learner Journey, helping ensure learners remain at the fore of our decision-making.

"Megan and Jason bring a wealth of mana, expertise and passion to Otago Polytechnic," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"Megan, who joins us from the University of Otago, has also had a governance role with Otago Polytechnic for several years.

"As Manukura Tuarua - Mana Taurite/Deputy Chief Executive Partnership and Equity, she will work within the Office of the Kaitohutohu to uphold the mana of our partnerships with rūnaka and the local Māori community, and advancing the educational aspirations of iwi, hapū and whanau," Dr Gibbons says.

"Jason, meanwhile, will bring excellent strategic thinking, great community connections and mana, as well as a new and innovative perspective into Te Kāhui Manukura, and our wider team.

"He is formerly the Regional Commissioner for the Ministry of Social Development and the Regional Public Service Commissioner for all of government in Otago and Southland." Dr Gibbons says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Westpac NZ: Warns About Sophisticated New Scam
Westpac NZ is warning New Zealanders about a sophisticated new scam that involves a fake Westpac investment prospectus.
The prospectus is formatted to resemble a Westpac document and includes professional-looking imagery... More>>


TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 