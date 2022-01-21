Understanding The Asbestos Removal Process

One of the biggest blights on the New Zealand building industry;s history was the widespread use of asbestos. Asbestos is a family of silicate fibres that occur naturally in the earth, and when discovered were hailed for their incredibly useful properties that could be used for construction. When asbestos was added to building materials, from concrete through to floor linings, the addition reduced its weight, increased its strength, added insulation and acted as a fire retardant. With all these miraculous properties of asbestos it really is no wonder it had widespread adoption.

However, this all came with a caveat. When working with asbestos, the microscopic silicate fibers that make up the material are released into the air during any process that may create abrasion, from cutting the material, grinding concrete, or even at times just moving the materials. These fibres, invisible to the human eye, fill the air, and are easily inhaled by people in the environment. The fibress then bury themselves in the person's lungs, causing a range of incurable, irreversible respiratory conditions that can lead to lifelong debilitation and even death. A new term was even coined for the diagnosis of these respiratory symptoms - asbestosis.

Unfortunately, by the time New Zealand had figured out the dangers of asbestos and the construction industry put an end to its use,the damage had been done. Decades had passed and asbestos had made its way into many kiwi homes and buildings. Even now, nearly 40 years since it has stopped being used, New Zealanders are still looking for a safe way to perform asbestos removal from their buildings.

The Asbestos Removal Process

Asbestos is incredibly dangerous to deal with. If you suspect that it is present in your home or building, take caution when identifying it. Often materials with asbestos are safe until distrubed, so handling the suspected materials, or trying to remove them yourself is a bad decision. Once the asbestos has been distrubed, it can then contaminate the air, surrounding surfaces, and even the soil in the area and essentially make the problem even worse. This is why it is important to bring in an expert that is WorkSafe certified to carry out the asbestos inspection. They will perform a Refurbishment and Demolition Survey to begin to formulate a plan to safely remove the asbestos.

Once the presence of asbestos has been established, the team will carry out a risk management assessment to compile a plan of action. This plan of action will be aligned with governmental and WorkSafe regulations surrounding the removal of asbestos. This Risk Management Plan will highlight the potential for asbestos exposure during any work, and use this to identify who may be at risk in order to formulate the best approach to removal.

Risk assessment will allow you to determine whether the work carried out will be licensed or unlicensed work. Most work that involves the removal of asbestos will require a licensed contractor. This includes, but is not limited to:

Work that requires long term exposure to asbestos

Work on asbestos insulation boards

Work on asbestos coatings (including removal) that will disturb pipe logging.

Any work that involves loose fill insulation or asbestos millboard

If the work exceeds the control limit regulation for asbestos exposure.

If you have any doubts, you are best sticking with a licensed professional for all work. Confirm that your contractor has the correct license, training, protective clothing, breathing apparatus and experience to carry out the work.

The first step in the removal process is for your chosen contractor to seal off and encapsulate any areas where asbestos is located. This is done by using polythene and timber to create an enclosure that can contain the asbestos fibres. Furthermore, controlled venting techniques such as spraying, injection with needles or using a sealant can be employed as means of restricting the release of fibres into the air. The contractor will also use air monitoring techniques to ensure that control levels are never exceeded and allow the area to be safe once it is ready for reoccupation.

Any contaminated waste is securely double bagged before being sealed in asbestos waste sacks. This is then removed from the work site to be disposed of at a specialist licensed waste disposal site. Contractors need to follow strict decontamination procedures at the end of any shifts that involve working with asbestos, as well as a final decontamination checklist on project completion.

Once all contaminated waste has been removed, all surfaces in the sealed off area need to be cleaned and decontaminated. This involves removing all remaining debris and residue caused by the removal process. This process entails vacuuming and wiping clean all exposed surfaces before a visual inspection is conducted by a site supervisor.

The final step in the process is for the contractor (or client) to organise a 3rd party, independent certified laboratory to conduct an inspection of the area. Once their analysis has come back in and determined that the area is clean, an air test needs to be carried out within the area before dismantling the enclosure.

Leave Asbesto Removal To The Experts

When it comes to the removal of asbestos, there are no shortcuts that can be taken. Asbestos is an extremely dangerous substance and incorrect handling and management has the potential to lead to lifelong health ailments and even death. Anyone who is inexperienced with removal needs to realise that approaching asbestos as a DIY project is a terrible idea, as disrupting the asbestos is not only a danger to you and those in the environment, but also has the potential to further spread contamination. Advance Environmental Services are Auckland’s expert team in asbestos removal. From residential to commercial properties, AES has developed a reputation for high quality work with an incredibly high safety standard. As certified asbestos removal specialists, AES can give you peace of mind that asbestos contamination is no longer a threat to anyone who may inhabit your building. For more information about AES’s range of asbestos removal services, get in contact with our team today.

