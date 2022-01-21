Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nozomi Networks Awarded By Frost & Sullivan For Leading The Operational Technology And IoT Cybersecurity Industry

Friday, 21 January 2022, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Frost And Sullivan

AUCKLAND — 21 January, 2022 — Based on its recent analysis of the global operational technology cybersecurity industry, Frost & Sullivan recognises Nozomi Networks with the 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for accelerating digital transformation of businesses and government organisations with advanced cybersecurity solutions specially designed for threat detection, asset visibility, and high-quality insights for operational technology (OT) and the Internet of Things (IoT) environments. Nozomi Networks is an innovative and leading company that unifies OT and IoT cybersecurity in just one platform with exceptional network visibility, solid threat detection capabilities, and useful operational insights.

With the rising deployment of Internet-connected devices and systems, the company’s solutions address real-world business challenges to prevent hacking attempts, data breaches, or losing confidential data. Particularly, Nozomi Networks leveraged cutting-edge tools that reduce cyber risk while boosting efficiency and security.

“Nozomi Networks’ solutions offer deep asset discovery and inventory management that allow security teams to achieve superior security resiliency,” said Danielle VanZandt, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “The company’s flexible, scalable, and comprehensive Vantage and Guardian solutions provide complete IT, IoT, and OT visibility providing actionable insights that enable clients to secure their environment and improve their security posture over time.”

In 2021 the company increased its customer base, and its products gained more relevancy as cyberattacks reached their all-time high and the demand for reliable security solutions peaked. Nozomi Networks is well-positioned in the cybersecurity industry with its effective approach based on minimising risk while maximising operational security in key sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, automotive, transportation, food, and energy.

In addition, Nozomi Networks provides best-in-class support to ensure its customers can face emerging threats and new vulnerabilities in the market with a spectrum of videos, reports, webinars, podcasts, and guides, among other valuable resources. As a result, the company has a very loyal customer base with a 100 per cent customer retention rate.

“The company provides exceptional service, earning its clients’ trust and satisfaction and a Net Promoter Score of 89, where scores above 70 are rare and considered excellent. Moreover, Nozomi Networks achieves an 85 per cent-win rate for its proofs-of-concept, serving as a testament to its game-changing technology,” noted Tara Semon, Best Practices Research Team Leader at Frost & Sullivan. “The company’s solutions map a client’s environment, enabling security personnel to view how devices connect to each other and how vulnerabilities can navigate throughout the network, exposing security gaps that require remediation.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognises the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

