Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Files Proceedings Against Software Company For Breach Of Commerce Act

Friday, 21 January 2022, 7:40 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has filed proceedings in the High Court in Wellington against software company Objective Corporation Limited (Objective) for contravening section 47 of the Commerce Act, which prohibits mergers which are likely to substantially lessen competition.

The Commission alleges Objective’s acquisition of Master Business Systems Limited (MBS) in 2019 substantially lessened competition in the New Zealand market for the supply of software to building consent authorities for the digitisation of building consent processes.

The Commission and Objective have agreed on a settlement to resolve the proceedings. A penalty hearing in the Wellington High Court will be scheduled shortly.

As the matter is before the Court the Commission cannot comment further at this time.

Background
Objective Corporation Limited
Objective Corporation is a software company that develops and supplies software products in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Master Business Systems Limited
Master Business Systems Limited was a company incorporated in New Zealand until it was amalgamated into Objective Corporation Solutions NZ Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Objective Corporation. It developed and sold software products to building consent authorities and provided services to local government customers.

Section 47 of the Commerce Act 
Section 47 of the Commerce Act prohibits acquisitions that are likely to substantially lessen competition. The Commission administers a voluntary notification regime that allows companies to apply for clearance or authorisation if they consider their planned acquisition could raise competition issues. If companies do not apply for clearance or authorisation, the Commission can initiate an investigation into a proposed or completed acquisition under section 47.

If a person breaches section 47 they may be subject to a penalty of up to $500,000 for an individual or $5 million for a company.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 