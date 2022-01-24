MoneyHub Publishes Invoice Template For New Zealand Businesses

The first-of-its-kind Excel template aims to help new business owners send out professional invoices to their customers.

MoneyHub Founder and Head of Research Christopher Walsh says:

"We're proud to publish a 2022-ready invoice template for anyone with Excel and customers to send invoices to. So many MoneyHub users have asked us for a template, and we're now live with something that we believe will meet the needs of every fledgling startup".

"Our template and associated guide walk every New Zealander through the must-knows to ensure their invoice is complete with all the important details".

"Preparing an invoice from scratch takes some time and effort - we wanted to make it simple, complete, and provide the perfect launchpad for growing a business professionally".

MoneyHub will update the template and guide periodically.

More details: New Zealand Invoice Template

© Scoop Media

