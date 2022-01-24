Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Budgeting Service Offers Free Support To Those Facing Mounting Debt

Monday, 24 January 2022, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Family Works

If you’re struggling financially following Christmas and the holiday break, and worried about the impact of the continuing pandemic, reach out for help now – don’t delay.

That’s the message from social services provider Family Works, which is concerned about families struggling with finances without realising that help is available.

Family Works Area Manager Alistair Houston says uncertainty about the future, reduced work hours and job losses due to COVID-19 mean that more people are struggling financially. Add in Christmas spending, increasing reliance on the unregulated ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ segment and problems can quickly escalate.

“Some families have found themselves on lower incomes or are now relying on benefits. They are living hand to mouth. What comes in is going on rent, food and utilities with nothing left over and, in some cases, it’s not enough to cover all their expenses.

“We’ve found many people aren’t aware of all the options available to them or how to navigate financial services, including how to structure debt, what to look out for with buy now, pay later providers, and understanding what benefits they’re entitled to.”

Family Works, a not-for-profit, has a team of experienced financial mentors in Central, West and South Auckland providing free advice and coaching to people struggling with money worries.

“Each financial mentor works with a person or family based on their situation and their needs. They are focused on getting them out of a cycle of debt using all the tools at their disposal. The financial mentor can help identify options for getting out of debt, using microfinance, avoiding pitfalls and setting goals for positive living. It’s about creating long term solutions rather than lurching from crisis to crisis,” says Houston.

“With the right knowledge and skills, people can escape and remain free of debt.”

Houston gives the example of a client who bought a van to help transport her 19-year-old daughter who has significant disabilities. However, she lost her job and was unable to make the payments on the van. Working with Family Works, she was able to apply to the Lottery Grants Board for a specialised disability van, which was successful. This enabled her to sell the old van and pay off the debt.

“You don’t need to wait until your finances are in a desperate state. If you’re struggling now then ask for help now,” adds Houston.

With the current red COVID-19 alert level, face-to-face meetings with financial mentors are still possible, however, people can still meet regularly by phone or online through Zoom if they prefer.

People can also be referred to the Family Works financial mentoring service by their GP, Work & Income or other service provider, or they can refer themselves.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Family Works on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 