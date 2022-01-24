Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DCI Purchases Site For Auckland’s Largest Data Centre, With Benefits To NZ Economy To Exceed $1.4 Billion

Monday, 24 January 2022, 9:00 pm
Press Release: DCI Data Centers

DCI Data Centers (DCI) has secured its second site in New Zealand to construct a major new data centre.

DCI plans to develop the 5-hectare site in North Auckland into one of New Zealand’s largest data centres. DCI commenced construction of its first New Zealand cloud data centre at its North West site (AKL01) mid last year.

Malcolm Roe, Chief Executive Officer for Australia and New Zealand, says securing the second site is a significant milestone in the company’s investment in New Zealand.

“With increasing use of cloud services, we are committed to a major investment programme for cloud data infrastructure in New Zealand.

“AKL01 was the first step on this journey and with construction now well underway, we are pleased to have secured our second site to help meet strong demand and address a critical capacity gap in the area.

“DCI AKL01 and AKL02 will be purpose-built, secure, environmentally-friendly cloud data centres designed specifically for the New Zealand market.

“These two investments by DCI will collectively bring over NZD $600 million to the Auckland region, with a combined economic value exceeding NZD $1.4 billion over the life of the projects. Each data centre will create more than 150 jobs during construction and approximately 250 ongoing skilled information technology and telecommunications jobs once the sites are operational.

“AKL01 and AKL02 will deliver the infrastructure required for Kiwis to access the best internet-based services, at high speed and competitive prices, while ensuring a vibrant and competitive local cloud services market and the sovereignty of New Zealand citizens’ data.”

Roe says DCI has taken a highly consultative approach in New Zealand.

“We have engaged with both government and industry stakeholders to design a data centre ready for an accelerated digital agenda, one that enables the use of cloud technology to drive innovation, improve productivity, and enhance security to better protect data and information for all New Zealand organisations.

“We are delighted to commence construction of our first highly-secure and sustainable cloud data centre in New Zealand. As organisations adopt cloud technologies to automate digital processes and simplify their IT operations, the need for reliable, local cloud delivery will become increasingly business critical.”

DCI is committed to working with local trade and construction organisations and has chosen construction firm Naylor Love to build the new AKL01 facility in North West Auckland.

“We’re delighted to be partnered with Naylor Love on this project. Their work is world-class, and they share our absolute commitment to sustainability,” says Roe.

“As our data centre fleet continues to grow, we are realising efficiencies with how we design and build facilities at speed across the Asia Pacific region, and we look forward to working with the local design and construction sectors to bring these insights to AKL01 and AKL02.

“DCI is leading the industry in delivering new cooling technologies to significantly enhance our power utilisation effectiveness and water utilisation effectiveness to minimise our impact on the environment.

“We intend to run our facilities in New Zealand from 100 per cent renewable sources, and to set industry leading benchmarks for water and energy efficiency.”

AKL01 is already fully leased and will be ready for service in early-2023. Construction of AKL02 is scheduled to commence in mid-2022.

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dci-data-centers/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from DCI Data Centers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>




Statistics: Card Spending Continues To Increase As COVID-19 Restrictions Ease
The busy Christmas period combined with easing COVID-19 restrictions helped to increase card spending in December 2021, Stats NZ said today... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


Statistics: Building Consents Hit New Highs In November
There were a record 48,522 new homes consented in the year ended November 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was up 26 percent compared with the year ended November 2020... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 