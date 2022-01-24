DCI Purchases Site For Auckland’s Largest Data Centre, With Benefits To NZ Economy To Exceed $1.4 Billion

DCI Data Centers (DCI) has secured its second site in New Zealand to construct a major new data centre.

DCI plans to develop the 5-hectare site in North Auckland into one of New Zealand’s largest data centres. DCI commenced construction of its first New Zealand cloud data centre at its North West site (AKL01) mid last year.

Malcolm Roe, Chief Executive Officer for Australia and New Zealand, says securing the second site is a significant milestone in the company’s investment in New Zealand.

“With increasing use of cloud services, we are committed to a major investment programme for cloud data infrastructure in New Zealand.

“AKL01 was the first step on this journey and with construction now well underway, we are pleased to have secured our second site to help meet strong demand and address a critical capacity gap in the area.

“DCI AKL01 and AKL02 will be purpose-built, secure, environmentally-friendly cloud data centres designed specifically for the New Zealand market.

“These two investments by DCI will collectively bring over NZD $600 million to the Auckland region, with a combined economic value exceeding NZD $1.4 billion over the life of the projects. Each data centre will create more than 150 jobs during construction and approximately 250 ongoing skilled information technology and telecommunications jobs once the sites are operational.

“AKL01 and AKL02 will deliver the infrastructure required for Kiwis to access the best internet-based services, at high speed and competitive prices, while ensuring a vibrant and competitive local cloud services market and the sovereignty of New Zealand citizens’ data.”

Roe says DCI has taken a highly consultative approach in New Zealand.

“We have engaged with both government and industry stakeholders to design a data centre ready for an accelerated digital agenda, one that enables the use of cloud technology to drive innovation, improve productivity, and enhance security to better protect data and information for all New Zealand organisations.

“We are delighted to commence construction of our first highly-secure and sustainable cloud data centre in New Zealand. As organisations adopt cloud technologies to automate digital processes and simplify their IT operations, the need for reliable, local cloud delivery will become increasingly business critical.”

DCI is committed to working with local trade and construction organisations and has chosen construction firm Naylor Love to build the new AKL01 facility in North West Auckland.

“We’re delighted to be partnered with Naylor Love on this project. Their work is world-class, and they share our absolute commitment to sustainability,” says Roe.

“As our data centre fleet continues to grow, we are realising efficiencies with how we design and build facilities at speed across the Asia Pacific region, and we look forward to working with the local design and construction sectors to bring these insights to AKL01 and AKL02.

“DCI is leading the industry in delivering new cooling technologies to significantly enhance our power utilisation effectiveness and water utilisation effectiveness to minimise our impact on the environment.

“We intend to run our facilities in New Zealand from 100 per cent renewable sources, and to set industry leading benchmarks for water and energy efficiency.”

AKL01 is already fully leased and will be ready for service in early-2023. Construction of AKL02 is scheduled to commence in mid-2022.

