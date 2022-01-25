Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021

Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent.

“While household net worth continues to grow, the pace has slowed since the March 2021 quarter, which recorded an increase of $207 billion or 9.6 percent”, said Paul Pascoe, national accounts institutional sector insights senior manager.

Visit our website to read this news story and experimental release or to download CSV files:
 

