Globalization Partners Raises $200 Million To Fund Continued Growth

Globalization Partners, the leading global employment platform that simplifies remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, today announced that it has received a $200 million investment from Vista Credit Partners (“VCP”), a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”) and strategic credit and financing partner focused on the enterprise software, data and technology markets. The investment values Globalization Partners at $4.2 billion.

As the market and technology leader with approximately $1 billion in Annual Recurring Revenue, G-P will utilize the investment to expand its dominant share of the virtually untapped, $176 billion global remote employment market. The Company’s growth in the industry is fueled by an active customer base including CoinDesk, TaylorMade and Chime and an unrivaled partnership network that includes ADP TotalSource®, Kruze Consulting, Global Chamber®, London & Partners and others. Globalization Partners’ new customer acquisition increased 2.5 times from 2020 to 2021, including growing by 44 percent from Q3 to Q4.

“Globalization Partners is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the massive opportunity we see ahead of us,” said Nicole Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Globalization Partners. “We pioneered this space and offer the most comprehensive and compliant solution available, combining best-in-class technology and AI, with a global team of HR, legal and customer service experts who understand the local customs, regulatory and legal requirements in each geography we serve.”

“Globalization Partners’ journey in transforming the remote work industry has been truly remarkable. As a customer of G-P, at both Vista and within our broader portfolios, we have witnessed firsthand their best-in-class legal compliance, the quality of the user experience, and the deep expertise and support they provide,” said David Flannery, President of Vista Credit Partners. “VCP is proud to offer capital solutions to founders of innovative software companies. We look forward to partnering with Nicole and the entire G-P team as they look to further capitalize on the untapped global market and expand their platform to new customers in new markets.”

“Over the past decade, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in our business, building our global presence and technology platform to support the evolving and complex talent needs of growing companies,” said Bob Cahill, President of Globalization Partners. “With Vista as our investment partner, we will be able to drive further growth and continue building innovative products to meet the increasing needs of our customers at scale.”

About Globalization Partners

Hire international talent quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, global employment platform supported by our in-house, worldwide HR experts. Trust the named industry leader that consistently attains 98 percent customer satisfaction ratings. Globalization Partners: Succeed Faster.

About Vista Credit Partners

Vista Credit Partners (VCP) is the credit-investing arm of Vista Equity Partners and is a strategic investor and financing partner focused on the growing enterprise software, data, and technology market. VCP employs a highly disciplined approach to credit investing while maintaining flexibility to pursue investments offering the best relative value and investing across the capital structure. Since formation in 2013 and as of October 31, 2021, VCP has deployed over $7.7 billion and grown to over $6.4 billion of assets under management. For more information, please visit www.vistacreditpartners.com.

