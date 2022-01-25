NZ Compare Announces The Acquisition Of PriceMe

The Award Winning, Deloitte Fast 500 business Global Compare Group Limited, known locally as NZ Compare ( https://www.nzcompare.com/) has today announced the acquisition of the international, data-led, e-commerce comparison shopping business, PriceMe ( https://www.priceme.co.nz/).

PriceMe complements Global Compare Group’s stable of brands, consisting of the NZ Compare comparison websites Broadband Compare, Power Compare & Money Compare and their online voucher site FreeVoucherCodes.co.nz. The acquisition will round out the market leader’s comparison business allowing the company to service their expanding client base and reach even more shoppers at their critical product selection and purchasing decision-making time.

Commenting on the news, Gavin Male, Global Compare Group CEO said; "Whilst last year’s lockdowns and restrictions were challenging for our business and many others, the move into e-commerce comparison for NZ Compare couldn’t come at a better time. The pandemic has rapidly accelerated the growth of online shopping in New Zealand and consumers are now shopping online with greater confidence and becoming increasingly savvy in where, and how, they purchase their goods and services. Local online retailers are performing increasingly well as their expertise and knowledge increases in response to consumer demand. The opportunities are there for Kiwi companies to grab market share and drive greater return on investment and advertising spend by adopting additional, performance based, marketing channels like those offered through PriceMe and NZ Compare."

PriceMe’s team of ten staff will be joining the NZ Compare team with additional hires planned for early 2022 to drive continued growth. The PriceMe acquisition brings some enviable client relationships into the NZ Compare fold including Harvey Norman, Farmers, PB Tech and The Warehouse. These clients will be in excellent company alongside NZ Compare’s A-list client base of broadband, power and financial service providers.

"PriceMe couldn’t be in safer hands than with NZ Compare," said Henrik Johansson, co-founder of PriceMe.

"We began to explore a working relationship with NZ Compare back in 2020 and as conversations progressed it became obvious that a full integration of the two businesses was going to deliver the best result for consumers. NZ Compare’s user centric approach really resonates with what we have built with PriceMe over the last 10 years and we’re thrilled to pass the mantle of PriceMe to Gavin, Alex (CTO) and the NZ Compare team and look forward to seeing how the business develops."

NZ Compare launched in June 2016 with the award-winning broadband comparison site Broadband Compare ( www.broadbandcompare.co.nz) before expanding into further vertical markets. Following the acquisition of PriceMe, the enlarged group will maintain over 400 key retailer relationships across power, broadband, retail and finance and is forecast to deliver more than a million shoppers to NZ retailer websites in 2022. The acquisition brings with it additional operations in a number of APAC countries that will enhance the international expansion plans of the business and gives Global Compare Group a footprint in a number of overseas territories including Australia, Singapore and the Philippines.

