Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Compare Announces The Acquisition Of PriceMe

Tuesday, 25 January 2022, 12:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Compare

The Award Winning, Deloitte Fast 500 business Global Compare Group Limited, known locally as NZ Compare ( https://www.nzcompare.com/) has today announced the acquisition of the international, data-led, e-commerce comparison shopping business, PriceMe ( https://www.priceme.co.nz/).

PriceMe complements Global Compare Group’s stable of brands, consisting of the NZ Compare comparison websites Broadband Compare, Power Compare & Money Compare and their online voucher site FreeVoucherCodes.co.nz. The acquisition will round out the market leader’s comparison business allowing the company to service their expanding client base and reach even more shoppers at their critical product selection and purchasing decision-making time.

Commenting on the news, Gavin Male, Global Compare Group CEO said; "Whilst last year’s lockdowns and restrictions were challenging for our business and many others, the move into e-commerce comparison for NZ Compare couldn’t come at a better time. The pandemic has rapidly accelerated the growth of online shopping in New Zealand and consumers are now shopping online with greater confidence and becoming increasingly savvy in where, and how, they purchase their goods and services. Local online retailers are performing increasingly well as their expertise and knowledge increases in response to consumer demand. The opportunities are there for Kiwi companies to grab market share and drive greater return on investment and advertising spend by adopting additional, performance based, marketing channels like those offered through PriceMe and NZ Compare."

PriceMe’s team of ten staff will be joining the NZ Compare team with additional hires planned for early 2022 to drive continued growth. The PriceMe acquisition brings some enviable client relationships into the NZ Compare fold including Harvey Norman, Farmers, PB Tech and The Warehouse. These clients will be in excellent company alongside NZ Compare’s A-list client base of broadband, power and financial service providers.

"PriceMe couldn’t be in safer hands than with NZ Compare," said Henrik Johansson, co-founder of PriceMe.

"We began to explore a working relationship with NZ Compare back in 2020 and as conversations progressed it became obvious that a full integration of the two businesses was going to deliver the best result for consumers. NZ Compare’s user centric approach really resonates with what we have built with PriceMe over the last 10 years and we’re thrilled to pass the mantle of PriceMe to Gavin, Alex (CTO) and the NZ Compare team and look forward to seeing how the business develops."

NZ Compare launched in June 2016 with the award-winning broadband comparison site Broadband Compare ( www.broadbandcompare.co.nz) before expanding into further vertical markets. Following the acquisition of PriceMe, the enlarged group will maintain over 400 key retailer relationships across power, broadband, retail and finance and is forecast to deliver more than a million shoppers to NZ retailer websites in 2022. The acquisition brings with it additional operations in a number of APAC countries that will enhance the international expansion plans of the business and gives Global Compare Group a footprint in a number of overseas territories including Australia, Singapore and the Philippines.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Compare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 




Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Federated Farmers: NAIT Levy Increases Must Achieve Accurate, User-friendly System
Nobody welcomes extra costs but if OSPRI is to catch-up on under investment in the NAIT platform and deliver on its workability and farmer support, levy increases are probably necessary, Federated Farmers says... More>>



Westpac: More Job Opportunities, But Growth In Workers’ Earnings Remains Subdued
The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Index rose 1.2 points in the December quarter, to a level of 106.9. This was the sixth straight rise in the index since the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020. Michael Gordon, Acting Chief Economist for Westpac, noted that the rise in the index has largely been driven by perceptions... More>>



Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>


Insurance Council of New Zealand: September South Island Windstorm Cost $36.5 M Raises 2021 Extreme Weather Claims Total To $321.6 M
Gale force winds and storms between 9 and 13 September 2021 resulted in insurers supporting communities to the tune of $36.5 m. This is a significant rise, of $16.7 m, on preliminary figures for the event and lifts the end of year total for all extreme weather events in 2021 to $321.6 m... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 