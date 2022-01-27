Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NexBloc To Build NFT Avatar Platform BlocHeads Tied To Blockchain DNS

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 6:54 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Renowned Sustainable Artist Alexa Varano Creating One-of-a-Kind Series of Avatars

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Jan 25, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NexBloc has partnered with Alexa Varano, known for her work in sustainable and wearable art, to create the first avatar NFT tied to a blockchain DNS (bDNS). NexBloc will dedicate the blockchain top-level domain (bTLD), .blochead, for naming each BlocHead image as a registered NFT. NexBloc will provide a limited custom series of 100 one-of-a-kind BlocHeads to partners and prominent participants of NexBloc's current $NEXB token raise. In addition, 900 BlocHeads will represent variations of classic characters. These are part of NexBloc's gated content for levels of staking rewards of $NEXB.

Alexa Varano has long been painting and creating with an eye toward sustainability. Her work includes a wearable series of hand-painted designs on shirts, hats, and other wearables made from sustainable materials. Each is unique, and she is bringing that inspired design to her direction for the custom NFT connected art for BlocHeads. She stated, "As an artist, I am always looking to reach people with visual messages tied to my belief in inner peace and global harmony. With the BlocHead collection, I can reach many more people by creating something that has value to the collector through visibility to the communities they use their avatars with."

Dana Farbo, Founder of NexBloc, said, "Alexa represents the decentralized world in a way that shows a respect for nature and an emphasis on uniqueness for each of us. We are proud to have her creating the BlocHead line of avatars for our community."

In addition to fun ways for showing the owner's individuality, BlocHeads can also have a value for personal authenticity to systems and applications. Because they connect to bDomains such as yourname.blochead, they can act as authentication via Web3 wallets and the decentralized applications built to optimize Web 3.0. This connection is the first in the market for bDomains tied to a digital art piece as an avatar using NFT technology.

NexBloc is building out numerous use cases for bDNS and the optimization of Web 3.0 and has partners that range from metaverse interoperability to managing bankable assets.

About NexBloC

NexBloc is building the next generation of the internet with blockchain DNS at the core. Blockchain digital entities tied to the decentralized web are the future of personal data protection and use.

Founded as a BVI company in 2021, NexBloc uses the Butterfly Protocol and other technology stacks to create custom deployments of bDNS systems. They currently have over ten private blockchain top-level domains (bTLD) in various forms of deployment.

