Gull Welcomes NZ’s Motorists Back To Work With Discount Day

Thursday, 27 January 2022, 7:32 am
Press Release: Gull New Zealand

10 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Thursday 27 January 2022 until 12PM Midday Friday 28 January 2022

27 January 2022 – This week most Kiwi’s will be returning to work and school after a well-deserved summer holiday, and so Gull would like to ease the transition for New Zealand’s motorists by offering a 10 cent per litre Discount Day. The prior week has seen fuel prices reach all-time highs with most fuel majors increasing their prices by at least 8 cents per litre so this 10 cent per litre discount will be a welcome relief.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00AM on Thursday 27th January until 12:00PM midday on Friday 28th January 2022.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst, Crystal Feist, says Gull always jumps at any opportunity to bring savings back to the community, particularly when fuel prices are skyrocketing, and kiwi motorists are already struggling.

“Gull’s Discount Days are our way of giving back to NZ motorists and the loyal customers who have continued to support us. As always there is no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00AM today for as much or as little fuel as you like.”

At the majority of Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91)$2.387
Force 10 (98)$2.627
Diesel$1.597

Lowest priced sites as below:

Atiamuri & MahenoOffering the lowest regular (91) price$2.237 per litre
Te Kuiti & MahenoOffering the lowest diesel price$1.497 per litre

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

