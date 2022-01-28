Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consistency Needed From DHBs Regarding Close Contacts

Friday, 28 January 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Some district health boards are classing close contacts in gym settings while others are not following the covid rules as set by the Ministry of Health, ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie says.

The inconsistency of the DHBs is a real concern and Beddie says some of the DHBs are just lazy in making their close contact decisions.

“In one case, we had a gym that was told everyone that visited in a three hour block was a close contact without any checking with the facility as to where the person went, and who in the facility met the threshold,” he says.

“More than 200 individuals could have been classed as a close contact when in reality it’s possible less than half a dozen who meet the definition.

“We’ve worked out that as each person need to self-isolate, that is $250,000 of lost productivity from one decision and we are about to have thousands of these a day.

“Gyms have a lot of technology to help with contact tracing, swiping cards for precise entry times and cameras in entrance areas for exit times.

“Often they already have a photo of every member on file so they can keep the privacy of the member protected while still quickly identifying who are close contacts so they can be swiftly notified. This is far more effective than a blanket approach of posting on the national covid website ‘everyone who visited should stay at home’.

“We are just asking the DHBs follow the guidance from the MOH and work with the gyms which have the ability to identify any close contacts.

“At the moment we can only slam some DHBs for their inconsistency. We want them to work with us, we can help.”

While covid’s omicron uncertainty remains, it is clear regular physical activity and fitness centres are part of the near and long-term covid resolution.

Exercise facilities provide affordable access to tangible physical and mental health benefits that combat isolation while giving people an outlet for their stress and anxiety.

Gyms that follow coronavirus mitigation strategies and strict protocols, such as enforcing masks, capacity limits, scanning in, and prompt cleaning are helping Kiwis get through the pandemic.

Beddie says the team of five million is adhering to best public health practices - its important the DHBs work with gyms to recognise what they are doing to help.

Exercise is hugely more important for people’s mental health since covid arrived almost two years ago, according to a major recent ExerciseNZ survey.

ExerciseNZ’s latest survey has shown 63 percent of people are now exercising to help with their mental health.

Exercise is as effective as anti-depressants when treating mild to moderate depression, according to research.

Beddie says the government, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has repeatedly stated their commitment to improving mental health, including announcing several large planned financial investments.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 