Air New Zealand Offers Credit Flexibility For Domestic Customers

Friday, 28 January 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is offering customers travelling domestically through to the end of February the ability to opt into credit, following an increase in Omicron cases around the country.

Customers who had existing bookings as at 11:59pm 23 January 2022 that are scheduled to depart before 11:59pm 28 February, will have the option to opt into credit if they are no longer able to travel, or amend the date of their flight with change fees waived.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is expecting to see disruption to the number of customers flying as Omicron takes hold further.

“Based on what we’ve seen happen to other airlines around the world, and the modelling we’ve seen here for New Zealand, we’re anticipating Omicron will have a considerable impact on our customers and employees over the next few weeks.

“Providing the option for credits allows customers who are feeling unwell or are isolating, to change their booking to travel on an alternative date. They can do this using the Air NZ mobile app or by contacting their original booking agent.

“Doing what we can to protect our people and customers is our top priority and this helps to do just that, while reducing the spread of Covid.

“There may be thousands of our customers dealing with Omicron in the coming weeks, and we want them to know they don’t need to worry about their flights.

“At this stage, we have turned the credit option back on for flights booked before 11:59pm 23 January and scheduled to depart up until 28 February 2022. As we get closer to that date, we’ll reassess what’s happening with Omicron and decide whether this timeframe needs to be extended.”

Customers who changed their flights between 24 January and 27 January and have paid a change fee are encouraged to call the Air New Zealand contact centre on 0800 737 000 to receive a refund for the change fee paid. The rest of the fare will be placed into credit.

