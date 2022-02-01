Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hnry Secures $16M In US-led Investment Round

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 9:29 am
Press Release: Hnry

Online accounting service Hnry has secured a NZD$16 million investment, led by US growth equity firm, Left Lane Capital, to scale in both New Zealand and overseas markets.

Hnry, the world’s first online pay-as-you-go accountancy service for the self-employed, has achieved unprecedented growth in the last 18 months, becoming one of NZ's largest accountancies, and will use the funds to supercharge growth both locally and overseas.

James Fuller, CEO and co-founder of Hnry, says the company’s revenues were 500% what they were in June 2020, and the new capital will see their team double to 80 across New Zealand and Australia in the next few months.

“Completing the raise is a great testament to the hard work of the Hnry team, and provides us with a fantastic platform to help more and more Kiwis get the opportunity to earn income independently without excessive stress, hassle or cost,” says James Fuller, CEO.

The capital raise was led by the US growth equity firm Left Lane Capital, alongside existing investors, EVP, Icehouse Ventures and Angel HQ. Fuller says Left Lane Capital were attracted to Hnry’s rapid growth rate, world-class levels of customer satisfaction and exciting future growth potential.

“Hnry already serves tens of thousands of customers in New Zealand and 40 percent of our new clients come via referrals from existing customers who already love the service. This investment will help us to continue to support the more than 400,000 New Zealanders who earn some or all of their income independently.”

Vinny Pujji, Left Lane Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner, says Hnry is an excellent investment.

“When you go off on your own – whether as a marketer, yoga instructor or house painter – you don’t expect you’ll also have to become a full-time accountant. Hnry’s platform works seamlessly on behalf of sole traders who want to focus on what they’re best at without the stress of tax planning. It’s truly an honour to work with such a passionate and effective team. I’m excited to see Hnry evolve from an accounting platform to an everything platform that supports solo business owners through payments, insurance, taxes and more.”

Left Lane Capital is a leading New York-based global growth-equity firm investing in high-growth internet and consumer technology companies. Left Lane's mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs creating category-defining businesses fundamental to the human condition and spirit. Previous investments include GoStudent, Masterworks, M1 Finance, Tovala, FightCamp, Wayflyer, and Tapcart. Hnry is Left Lane’s first ever investment in the Australasian market.

Fuller says the addition of Vinny Pujji and Left Lane is a significant addition for Hnry.

“Vinny’s market experience and Left Lane’s aligned portfolio are a valuable addition to our team, and it is exciting to have investors of this calibre coming on the Hnry journey.

Approximately 15% of New Zealanders earn some or all of their income independently, contributing an estimated $30B in earnings to the economy. Independent earners include freelancers, contractors, consultants, sole traders and the self employed.

 

About Hnry

Founded in 2017, Hnry is an all-in-one digital accounting service that takes care of all the financial admin for contractors, freelancers, sole traders and the self-employed - allowing them to focus on getting the job done, rather than worrying about tax and compliance. Hnry provides a pay-as-you-go service, handling invoicing, expenses, payments, taxes and filings.

Hnry were a finalist for 'Hi-Tech Service of the Year' at the 2019 New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards, won 'Emerging Service of the Year' at the 2019 Wellington Gold Awards and won 'Supporting Gold' at the 2020 Wellington Gold Awards.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hnry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 