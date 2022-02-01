Kingpin Launches First International Venue

Kingpin, the premium entertainment destination, will open the doors of its first international venue on 10 February 2022. Located in iconic Queenstown, the 3000sqm 2-level Kingpin complex offers breath-taking panoramic views over the CBD, Lake Wakatipu and the Skyline Gondola.

Kingpin is a first-class entertainment hub, featuring over eight different attractions and activities, paired with 2 bars and a full-service restaurant and cafe. The venue caters for a wide range of audiences and occasions including family fun throughout the day, special occasions with friends and young socials partying until 1am on the weekends.

The attractions and activities on offer include 10 bowling lanes, two escape rooms, three karaoke rooms, 120 arcade games, multiple cutting-edge Virtual Reality experiences, table tennis, pool tables, electronic darts, a winners vault, live music and more. When it’s time to rest from the fun, visitors can choose to sit back and relax in the café, restaurant, bar or the two outdoor chillout zones with fireplaces and luxurious lounge-style seating.

Each Kingpin entertainment complex is designed to please the most discerning of guests. No two Kingpin’s are alike and each venue is designed with the local community and environment in mind. Designed by award-winning architects Guru Projects, the inspiration for Queenstown’s Kingpin exudes a luxury ski-lodge aesthetic, in adoration of the famous alpine surroundings.

“Our project vision, which was executed in partnership with Guru Projects, Fitout Solutions and local tradespeople, was to deliver high-end interiors and exteriors, focusing on curating elements that deliver big on comfort, quality, detail, and sophistication. It is this refined appearance that brings together the lux design that makes a visit to Kingpin so desirable,” states Belinda Falzon, Chief Operating Officer Kingpin.

“Kingpin is housed in the brand new custom-built development, Upper Village, which sits in a prestigious position on the north-eastern side of Brecon Street Queenstown. The complex is an exciting new attraction for the area and joins a stellar line-up of entertainment offerings including The Bavarian, El Camino, and Max Brenner,” says Falzon. “Being a premium brand, we are very selective of where we build a Kingpin but as soon as the developers presented the space to us, we knew we had to be a part of it and bring a new type of fun to Queenstown, already known as the Home of Adventure.”

“We are excited to introduce Kingpin to our guests in Queenstown, who will be the first to experience the premium entertainment hub outside of Australia, as we continue to explore expansion opportunities internationally”, says Sonaal Chopra, CEO of TEEG. “We are confident that this Kingpin venue will level-up the entertainment experience, setting a new benchmark for fun in entertainment centres across the board.”

Chopra explains “We have invested in the latest entertainment and most advanced technology, created a gourmet menu of delicious food and cocktails and we’ve worked with leading architects and builders to create a majestic environment for people to unwind, have fun and create ever-lasting memories with their friends, family and colleagues.”

“With the precinct being located only 400m from the Town Centre and Lake Wakatipu, and just 150m from the Skyline Gondola entrance, Kingpin is perfectly positioned to become a key ingredient of the Queenstown experience for both locals and visitors,” says James Woodbridge, General Manager TEEG New Zealand.

Queenstown is Kingpin's first location outside of Australia and the multi-attraction venue will create over 100 local jobs in the area. Kingpin is part of TEEG, the international entertainment and education group that also operates Timezone and Zone Bowling with 16 venues already across New Zealand, and 310 venues globally.

Highlights include:

10 Bowling Lanes - With advanced BesX technology, the Kingpin lanes take classic bowling to the next level. Visitors can personalise their scores, share them on Facebook, talk to other lanes, and order food and drinks directly to their lane.

2 Escape Rooms - The Cryptology escape rooms will have guests sharpening their wits and putting their teamwork to the test to solve puzzles and crack the codes to complete their mission before the time runs out.

120 Arcade Games - Kingpin features a royal selection of some of the latest and greatest arcade machines. Guests can lap their mates on the classic driving simulator Daytona, or test their skills on Mega Stacker or Maxi-Claw. Once guests are done collecting tickets, they can redeem them for the freshest gadgets in the winners vault.

Virtual Reality - Kingpin invests in the most innovative and immersive VR games on the market, so guests can experience hyper-realistic simulation and run, fight, explore and play in a host of new realities.

3 Private Karaoke rooms - Complete with the latest karaoke technology, the private karaoke rooms offer extensive playlists that are updated monthly with all the latest hits as well as the classic hits.

