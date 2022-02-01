Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airways Implements Changes To Pricing Framework

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 11:58 am
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Airways has today announced it will implement proposed changes to its Pricing Framework following recent consultation.

The Pricing Framework was set in 2012 and defines the methodologies Airways uses to price the services in its Service Framework. Prices are set on a three-yearly cycle, with the next cycle running from 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2025.

In December 2021, Airways sought customer, stakeholder and industry feedback on its Pricing Framework, specifically regarding proposed changes to the treatment of works in progress (WIP) and minor amendments to the Standard Terms and Conditions.

Airways CEO, Graeme Sumner, says in light of the feedback received, the company will be proceeding with the proposed amendments.

With regard to the treatment of WIP, he said Airways currently includes capital expenditure in pricing when it occurs, rather than when the asset in question is forecast to be commissioned.

“Taking into account concerns customers have previously raised, we proposed to hold WIP in a separate account until the assets are forecast to be commissioned, meaning customers only pay for services once they start to receive a benefit from them.

“We’re pleased with the support this was met with by submitters and will be proceeding with the change,” Mr Sumner says.

Airways will also publish updated Standard Terms and Conditions that reflect points raised by submitters along with other minor updates.

Airways will soon consult with customers and stakeholders regarding pricing for the next three-yearly cycle.

© Scoop Media

Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand

Making your world possible

Airways looks after air traffic throughout NZ; at control towers located at main trunk and regional airports; at NZ's military bases and in our two radar centres in Auckland and Christchurch. We work with government, regulatory authorities, airlines, airports and the general aviation community to ensure pilots, passengers and goods reach their destination - safely.

Contact Airways New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 