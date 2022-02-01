NZME Acquires Radio Wānaka

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has acquired Radio Wānaka and its associated frequencies, continuing its commitment to invest in local content across the regions.

Expanding its strong footprint in Central Otago, Radio Wānaka will join NZME’s existing stable of stations in the Southern Lakes region – Newstalk ZB, The Hits and ZM .

Mike Regal, who has owned Radio Wānaka for over a decade, will join the NZME team from 1 February along with colleagues Petrea McRobie, Hannah Twiss and John Jones.

Janine Tindall-Morice, NZME’s general manager South Island regions, says, “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Radio Wānaka to the NZME family, as well as Mike, Petrea, Hannah and John. Their local knowledge and experience in radio will be invaluable as we work together to continue to provide a voice for Wānaka residents and businesses.”

Regal will remain as the host of Radio Wānaka’s Breakfast/Morning show, on-air weekdays from 6am-12pm. Well-known broadcaster Peter Mac will host the Afternoon/Drive show.

Regal says NZME was the obvious next owner for Radio Wānaka. “NZME is a leading media company in New Zealand and we have always had a great working relationship. Their dedication to local media means I know Radio Wānaka is in safe hands, and the community I know and love will continue to have a quality radio station to keep them entertained and in the know.”

Listen to Radio Wānaka on 92.2FM or on the free iHeartRadio App.

