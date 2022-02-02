Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Deloitte Global’s Women In The Boardroom Report Shows Rate Of Progress Remains Slow

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 10:31 am
Press Release: Deloitte

Deloitte Global’s Women in the Boardroom: A global perspective report finds that women hold just 19.7% of board seats globally, a 2.8% increase since 2019. At this pace, the world could expect to reach near-parity in 2045, over twenty years from now.

For New Zealand the percentage is significantly higher at 31.9% but has only seen a 0.4% increase in the same time period.

“It’s great to see New Zealand’s percentage of board seats held by women amongst the top 10 in the world, albeit there remains a major opportunity to harness talent by closing a still material gap,” said Deloitte New Zealand Chief Executive, Mike Horne.

The latest edition of the report includes updates from 72 countries on representation of women in the boardroom, exploring insights on the political, social, and legislative trends behind these numbers. It found that nearly countries have local organisations or governments committed to increasing the number of women on company boards. While these private and public sector efforts demonstrate steps towards achieving parity, the pace of collective progress needs to pick up.

“There has been significant work done in the past decade to increase female representation, an acknowledgment of the diversity of thought and variety of expertise women bring to the board table, which in turn allows boards to make faster and better decisions,” said Deloitte Partner and Head of Diversity and Inclusion, Sonia Breeze.

“You cannot expect to achieve diversity of thought if a board is predominantly made up of people with similar backgrounds and experience, or if an environment has not been fostered to allow diversity to be truly shared and embraced throughout the culture, focus, and operations of an organisation.”

The report also found that only 6.7% of board chairs are women (18.5% in New Zealand) and even fewer, only 5% globally and 5.9% in New Zealand, hold the CEO role. However, a positive correlation was revealed between women CEO leadership and board diversity whereby companies with women CEOs have significantly more women on their boards than those with men as CEOs – 33.5% v 19.4%, respectively. This was also similar for companies with women as board chairs and inversely, gender-diverse board were more likely to appoint a women CEO and/or board chair.

Also identified in the report is Deloitte Global’s Stretch Factor metric which examines how many board seats an individual holds in a particular market. The higher the stretch factor, the greater the number of board seats the same director occupies in a market. Countries with the highest Stretch Factor for women – Australia (1.43), the US (1.33) and New Zealand (1.32) – have all avoided implanting quotas in favour of voluntary approaches. Meanwhile, European countries which were early adopters of quotas have much lower Stretch Factors for women directors, some even equal to that of men globally.

“While efforts have predominantly focused on women to champion diversity at the board level, true diversity is about having perspectives that reflect a mix of ethnic backgrounds, LGBTQIA+ affinity, age, culture, knowledge, and experience.

“Having a truly diverse board has been shown to improve both business performance and innovation, and it’s important that we continue working to identify a broad mix of up-and-coming talent and help build their capabilities to sit on the boards of the future,” said Mr Horne.

Read the full report, Women in the Boardroom: A Global Perspective, at https://www2.deloitte.com/nz-women-in-the-boardroom/.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Deloitte on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 