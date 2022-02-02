Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Records Fall As Ad Market Storms Out Of Covid

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Standard Media Index

NEW Zealand’s media agency market has emerged strongly from the bruising COVID pandemic in a far stronger state, with advertising revenues soaring 19.1% in CY2021 to move well out of the COVID doldrums and back beyond the $1 billion mark and set a new record level for NZ ad spend.

Total bookings hit $1,090,860,177 in CY2021, which was $85,302 above the last record year for ad spend set in CY2017. The result was fuelled by strong growth in Government Category ad spend across the year as the COVID pandemic continued, with that category’s total investment jumping 24% to emerge as the largest with ad spend of $128.1 million.

SMI AU/NZ Managing Director Jane Ractliffe said the market result was an exceptional result, especially given the ongoing COVID restrictions.

``Given advertising expenditure is so strongly correlated to GDP, this SMI data provides a very strong indication that the broader NZ economy is moving well beyond the original COVID downturn and has instead learned to function extremely effectively in the new COVID era,’’ she said.

Both the Digital and Radio media have delivered record levels of ad spend for both the CY2021 and December month periods, and over the course of the year 15 of the 20 largest product categories have spent more on advertising than in the pre-COVID 2019 period.

``The fact that so many large categories are spending more on advertising now than before the pandemic started really does underscore the fact that the level of confidence in today’s market is at unprecedented levels,’’ Ractliffe said.

And she said the year was also notable for consistent growth in Agency bookings, with the growth rate the highest in the first half of the year (+30.9%) given the prior period was the first and most challenging wave of COVID declines in ad spend. But the positive momentum continued, with ad spend lifting 10.5% in the December half to a record level; lifting 2.9% to a record December quarter and up 3% in the December month to another record level of $95 million.

Among the major media, TV bookings fell 13.7% but the Digital media made huge gains with a 15.6% increase in bookings and Radio ad spend grew 13.8%.

And Ractliffe said New Zealand’s strong advertising market looks set to continue unheeded in January, with SMI’s NZ Forward Pacings data already showing the market to be up 3% on the same month a year ago even without the inclusion of any Digital ad spend detail.

SMI NZ: December 2021 Ad Spend Trends
Major MediaVariance
Digital15.6%
Television-13.7%
Outdoor3.0%
Radio13.8%
Newspapers0.2%
Magazines0.6%
Other32.0%
Cinema-25.0%
Grand Total3.0%
  
SMI NZ: CY2021 Ad Spend Trends
Major MediaVariance
Digital28.8%
Television13.0%
Outdoor22.8%
Radio11.4%
Newspapers-10.7%
Magazines19.0%
Other32.1%
Cinema39.4%
Grand Total19.1%

 

About Standard Media Index

Standard Media Index was established in 2009 in Sydney and has offices in New York, London and Madrid. SMI partners with leading global media buying agencies to provide independent, accurate and timely advertising expenditure data to its clients to facilitate informed analysis of the media sector and product category expenditure. Data is sourced directly from advertising agencies’ billing systems and then aggregated to show the combined picture of media Agency ad spend across all major media, media sectors, 41 product categories and more than 145 sub categories. It allows subscribers to monitor and analyse key data points that can be actioned to grow share and make better investment decisions. SMI provides the only clear picture on how ad dollars are being spent. Its Australian data covers more than 98% of all Agency spend and SMI works with media Agencies in more than 15 global markets.

www.standardmediaindex.com

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Standard Media Index on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>



Fonterra: Lifts Forecast Farmgate Milk Price Range
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 