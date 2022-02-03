Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For Camplify’s Proposed Acquisition Of THL’s Mighway And SHAREaCAMPER

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues relating to an application from Camplify Co (NZ) Limited, a subsidiary of ASX-listed Camplify Holdings Limited, to acquire the New Zealand assets and business of Tourism Holdings Limited’s (THL’s) peer-to-peer motorhome and campervan rental platforms, Mighway and SHAREaCAMPER.

The statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference “Camplify/THL” in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 18 February 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 15 March 2022. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

The Commission is also currently considering an application from THL Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Tourism Holdings Limited, seeking clearance to acquire 100% of the shares in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd. We published a statement of preliminary issues for this proposed merger on 28 January 2022.

© Scoop Media

