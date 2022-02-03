Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 31 January 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 26 December 2021:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the
previous week) were:
- 2,292,320 total paid jobs (down 65,640 or 2.78 percent)
- 112,600 paid jobs in primary industries (down 2,920 or 2.53 percent)
- 442,310 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 5,830 or 1.30 percent)
- 1,679,670 paid jobs in services industries (down 56,280 or 3.24 percent)
- 57,740 paid jobs in unclassified industries (down 610 or 1.05 percent)
- the median income (compared with
the previous week) was:
- $1,143.71 (up $4.77 or 0.42 percent).