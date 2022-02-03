Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Govt Plan To Reconnect NZ Good News For Exporters

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Export NZ

ExportNZ welcomes The Government’s announcement of it's phased plan to reconnect New Zealand with the world.

The Prime Minister announced the end of MIQ for all vaccinated travellers, along with a timeline of key dates during 2022 when different groups of travellers would be able to come to New Zealand.

BusinessNZ Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says this is something ExportNZ and the BusinessNZ Network have been calling for.

"While commodity exports have done remarkably well during challenging times, New Zealand’s manufacturing and tech exporters have been doing it increasingly tough due to the inability to travel freely.

"They’ve navigated global logistics disruptions and price increases, and exporters will now finally be able to plan business travel with confidence.

"I know they will be keen to reconnect with old customers and forge connections with new ones."

Ms Beard also welcomes the Prime Minister’s intention to lead trade delegations to some of our most important markets.

"Like the Prime Minister said today, New Zealand is in demand. By leading trade delegations to Australia, Asia, Europe and the United States, the Prime Minister has demonstrated the importance trade will have in our economic recovery as we all look to find our footing in a post-Covid environment.

Ms Beard says while announcement today is a great step forward, international airlines will be seeking clarity as to when travellers can expect to arrive without needing to self-isolate.

"That’s when I expect you’ll see passenger volumes increase and air cargo become more affordable again."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Export NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>


Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 