Approval For Two Stations In Southern Auckland

Two new train stations for Southern Auckland are a step closer today after planning consent was granted for the Drury Central and Paerata stations. The two stations were approved under the fast-track provisions of the COVID recovery legislation.

Working in collaboration with Auckland Transport and Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail is the lead agency for three stations between Papakura and Pukekohe. The third station is planned for Drury West.

KiwiRail Acting Chief Executive David Gordon said today’s decision is great news for the people who live or intend to live in Southern Auckland and provides those investing in housing developments confidence on linkages and integration with the rail commuter network.

“With more than 100,000 people expected to move into the area over the next 30 years, the stations and our project to electrify the railway between Papakura and Pukekohe, will provide them with better access to public transport."

The stations will include bicycle and walking connections, bicycle parking, bus interchanges, accessways and park and ride car parks.

Funding for all three stations was provided by the Government through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme. It is part of KiwiRail’s $1.5 billion suite of projects to modernise the rail network in New Zealand’s biggest city.

In addition to the three stations and electrification project, there will be general upgrades across the network and a third main track is being built to relieve congestion on the busiest section of the network between Wiri and Westfield.

This infrastructure, and the City Rail Link, will improve capacity for passenger services across the network and make a huge contribution to reducing carbon emissions in Auckland.

Mr Gordon said the work to improve the network would cause some disruption for Auckland commuters while it was underway, but KiwiRail works closely with AT to ensure those were signalled well in advance.

“Ultimately, Auckland will have a better, more efficient and resilient network because of the projects we’re undertaking.”

Drury Central and Paerata stations are expected to be completed in early 2025. Pending the outcome of planning and other hearings, Drury West could be completed later in 2025

More information on this project and the Auckland Metro Programme can be found here.

