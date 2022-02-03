Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Ready To Return Kiwis To Aotearoa

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is thrilled with the news that from 28 February, New Zealanders will be able to return home from Australia, and from 14 March Kiwis can return home from the rest of the world.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says “Today’s announcement is incredibly exciting news for New Zealanders overseas. Having the certainty they will be touching down on home soil and reuniting with friends and whānau in just over three weeks will come as a relief.

“We expect to have more than 300 flights available between New Zealand and Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast for the month of March alone. Once we have a clearer view as to the level of demand, we will adjust the schedule accordingly, but we're confident there will be seats available for those who need them.”

“As expected, we have seen strong demand following the announcement with our first flights on the 28 February almost sold out.”

The airline’s international vaccination policy came into effect on 1 February with all customers travelling on Air New Zealand’s international network now required to show proof of full vaccination.

In line with the Government’s requirements announced this week, all customers will also need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test prior to departure and must complete a period of home isolation on arrival into New Zealand.

The airline is working through the required changes to their international schedule to align with 14 March for New Zealanders who are wanting to return home from the rest of the world.

“We’ve kept our operation ready for this. In the last few months, it’s been great to bring back some of our pilots, with some cabin crew returning to training from the 28 February, as we anticipate a return to global travel. We’re looking forward to welcoming the tens of thousands of Kiwis who will be making plans to board our aircraft soon.”

Those wanting to book to travel can do so now via the Air New Zealand website where customers with credits can also use them as a form of payment, or through their preferred travel agent.

Air New Zealand’s international flying checklist:

  1. You’ll need to show your International Vaccine Certificate to board an Air New Zealand international flight. This is different to the My Vaccine Pass Kiwis use for domestic travel.
  2. You may need a negative pre-departure test to enter your destination. Make sure you check the country entry requirements.
  3. Travel declarations vary from country to country. Check what you need and fill these out.
  4. Locate your passport and check the expiry date. You’ll need at least six months before expiry to travel.
  5. Allow plenty of time, we recommend around three hours, to check in and verify your travel documents.

