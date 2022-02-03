Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Schneider Electric Lands On Fortune’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies List For The Fifth Year In A Row

Thursday, 3 February 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has been named one of Fortune’s 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies for the fifth year in a row.

This accolade is a testament to the company’s ongoing commitments toward innovation, sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.

Schneider delivers on these commitments through initiatives such as the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) barometer that launched in 2005, expanding its climate change consulting services business, and working with suppliers to help them halve their carbon footprints by 2025. These achievements have been recognized through various external awards and rankings for more than a decade.

This year, Schneider Electric ranks third in the electronics industry, signifying its continuing commitment toward building a more electric, digital and decarbonized world.

“Being part of the World’s Most Admired Companies is a major achievement and a true reflection of our meaningful purpose and commitment to sustainability and innovation,” says Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. “We are honored by this recognition and, as #SEGreatPeople, we will continue our journey to bridge progress and sustainability for all.”

Fortune’s annual ranking of the World’s Most Admired Companies is based on a survey of U.S. and global Fortune 500 companies that post the highest revenues in their respective industries. To determine the top performers across 52 industries, 3,820 executives, directors and analysts in those industries are asked to evaluate companies on nine criteria including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, and the ability to attract talent.

Schneider Electric received high ratings for innovation and quality of products and services.

This recognition follows Schneider’s recent inclusion on Corporate Knights’ Global 100 list of the most sustainable corporations for the 11th year in a row, as well as global recognition from four ESG 2021 ratings, including the CDP Climate Change A list and Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights

Hashtags: #Sustainabilityforall #LifeIsOn #SEGreatpeople #inclusive #MostAdmiredCos

