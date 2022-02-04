UCG Excited To Announce Long Term Contract Win With Chorus

Universal Communications Group (UCG) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a new seven-year contract to deliver all Chorus maintenance, build and provisioning works in Auckland and the Greater Auckland outer region, as well as a three year contract for all fibre provisioning works for the entire North Island of New Zealand.

After initially entering the New Zealand market in 2014, UCG has become a significant contributor to the success of the national ultra-fast broadband network rollout and, with this win, UCG has been elevated to become a leading service delivery partner to Chorus.

“As a business that takes pride in exceptional performance, without a doubt a key strength of our offering is the positive culture we have developed with our staff, delivery partners and crews, which is closely aligned to Chorus’ equally strong culture and the mutual trust we have engendered with Chorus over the past 8-year relationship”, UCG’s Executive Chairman, Mr Luna, said.

This contract award will see UCG increasing its scope to include the provision of all network and infrastructure build services, as well as the maintenance of copper and fibre infrastructure, including exchanges. It also includes copper and fibre provisioning to Chorus’ residential, commercial, and business customers. The new Field Services Agreement (FSA) contract is for a term of seven years and, after some initial transition and mobilisation, will come into effect on 1 April 2022.

“We are delighted that Chorus has chosen UCG as a long-term partner and we look forward to working with them to ensure their customers continue to receive the exceptional service that New Zealand is accustomed to”, Mr Luna said.

The new contract will also enable UCG to broaden its footprint and delivery team within the North Island, providing the necessary resources, capacity, and capability for new and existing customers in the telecommunications and adjacent sectors.

Chorus GM Customer & Network Operations, Andrew Carroll said:

“UCG has proven itself to be a strong and proactive performer that understands the importance of customer, staff and delivery partner relationships; this has given Chorus the confidence to award them these long-term contracts.”

“UCG is excited to be playing a significant role in the delivery of Chorus services and contributing positively to this vital area of New Zealand’s economic and social infrastructure”, Mr Luna concluded.

About UCG:

UCG is a leading supplier of telecommunications network design, construction, operations, maintenance and project management services. The company works closely with Australia’s and New Zealand’s largest telecommunications operators to optimise the performance of their existing and planned infrastructure and to ensure that deployments are delivered fit for purpose and are future proofed.

© Scoop Media

