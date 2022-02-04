Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

UCG Excited To Announce Long Term Contract Win With Chorus

Friday, 4 February 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: Universal Communications Group

Universal Communications Group (UCG) is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a new seven-year contract to deliver all Chorus maintenance, build and provisioning works in Auckland and the Greater Auckland outer region, as well as a three year contract for all fibre provisioning works for the entire North Island of New Zealand.

After initially entering the New Zealand market in 2014, UCG has become a significant contributor to the success of the national ultra-fast broadband network rollout and, with this win, UCG has been elevated to become a leading service delivery partner to Chorus.

“As a business that takes pride in exceptional performance, without a doubt a key strength of our offering is the positive culture we have developed with our staff, delivery partners and crews, which is closely aligned to Chorus’ equally strong culture and the mutual trust we have engendered with Chorus over the past 8-year relationship”, UCG’s Executive Chairman, Mr Luna, said.

This contract award will see UCG increasing its scope to include the provision of all network and infrastructure build services, as well as the maintenance of copper and fibre infrastructure, including exchanges. It also includes copper and fibre provisioning to Chorus’ residential, commercial, and business customers. The new Field Services Agreement (FSA) contract is for a term of seven years and, after some initial transition and mobilisation, will come into effect on 1 April 2022.

“We are delighted that Chorus has chosen UCG as a long-term partner and we look forward to working with them to ensure their customers continue to receive the exceptional service that New Zealand is accustomed to”, Mr Luna said.

The new contract will also enable UCG to broaden its footprint and delivery team within the North Island, providing the necessary resources, capacity, and capability for new and existing customers in the telecommunications and adjacent sectors.

Chorus GM Customer & Network Operations, Andrew Carroll said:

“UCG has proven itself to be a strong and proactive performer that understands the importance of customer, staff and delivery partner relationships; this has given Chorus the confidence to award them these long-term contracts.”

“UCG is excited to be playing a significant role in the delivery of Chorus services and contributing positively to this vital area of New Zealand’s economic and social infrastructure”, Mr Luna concluded.

About UCG:

UCG is a leading supplier of telecommunications network design, construction, operations, maintenance and project management services. The company works closely with Australia’s and New Zealand’s largest telecommunications operators to optimise the performance of their existing and planned infrastructure and to ensure that deployments are delivered fit for purpose and are future proofed.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Universal Communications Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>


Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 