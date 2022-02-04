Record Number Of New Homes Consented In 2021

The number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2021 rose 24 percent, compared with 2020, Stats NZ said today.

“A record 48,899 new homes were consented in the year ended December 2021, up 24 percent from 2020,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

Prior to 2021, the highest number of new homes consented was 40,025 in the year ended February 1974. That record stood for 47 years until the year ended March 2021 when 41,028 new homes were consented.

