Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tupu Tonu Celebrates Its One-year Anniversary Of Investing In Te Tai Tokerau

Friday, 4 February 2022, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Tupu Tonu

“A solid start” is the assessment of the first year of Tupu Tonu, the Ngāpuhi Investment fund by its chair Sir Brian Roche.

Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Limited was established as a Crown company by the Government last year; (2021) with initial capital of $150 million to acquire and grow a portfolio of commercial assets that can be offered by the Crown in negotiations with ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi.

Sir Brian said the first year had focused on laying the foundations to build a high performing commercial investment portfolio across the Ngapuhi rohe. “We’ve been methodical and considered setting-up Tupu Tonu in line with good industry practice and then moving to understand Ngāpuhi commercial aspirations.”

Deputy Chair Ripeka Evans said Covid restrictions meant Tupu Tonu couldn’t meet with as many groups within Ngāpuhi as they would have liked over the year.

“That was frustrating. But as restrictions ease it is definitely our intention to have more kanohi ki te kanohi meetings across Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu.”

CEO Tania Heyrick said Tupu Tonu also made its first investments buying two high performing Kiwifruit orchards and a commercial building in Taitokerau (Northland).

“The Meridian building, a high quality and fully tenanted building in Kerikeri, was purchased for $6.6 million and the Kiwifruit orchards at Maungatapere and Waipapa for $3.9 million for $4.9 million respectively. There is potential to further develop these orchards and create additional value.”

“We have a have a whenua-based investment approach with land, commercial property and primary sectors high on the list. Over the coming year we will continue to progress existing proposals in water and housing, as well as exploring opportunities to invest in forestry and renewable energy. The intention is to have a spread of assets across the Ngapuhi rohe,” Ms. Heyrick said.

Tupu Tonu is a socially responsible investor, and has regard to the cultural, social, environmental, and regional economic development impacts of our investments, she said.

“We are looking to work with organisations that provide support and skills to those not in formal education or employment in Te Tai Tokerau and will work with local suppliers and contractors where possible to support regional economic development.”

Ms. Heyrick said this year some of the profits from Tupu Tonu investments will be made available to Ngāpuhi for social development and governance training. “We are working on the disbursements programme now and expect to release further detail in the middle of this year.”

“These disbursements are a way for Ngāpuhi to receive some benefit from Tupu Tonu investments now.”

More information can be found at www.tuputonu.co.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tupu Tonu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Annual Inflation Hits A Three-decade High At 5.9 Percent
The consumers price index increased 5.9 percent from the December 2020 quarter to the December 2021 quarter, the biggest movement since a 7.6 percent annual increase in the year to the June 1990 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Digitl: Bumper year ahead for NZ IT sector
Gartner says New Zealand spending on technology products and services will grow 7.4 percent this year. The company’s latest forecast says the market will total NZ$15.3 billion in 2022... More>>


Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>

TradeMe: Job Market Ends 2021 On A High With Record Number Of Vacancies
The New Zealand job market finished 2021 on a high note, with the ball still firmly in the job hunters’ court, according to the analysis of 69,600 vacancies listed on Trade Me Jobs for the quarter ending 31 December (Q4)... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 