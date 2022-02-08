Study Shows Australia Leads The World On Multicloud Adoption

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, has announced the Australian findings of its fourth Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) survey and research report. It showed Australian adoption of multicloud technologies has already reached 39 percent, beating the global average of 36 percent and set to soar to 66 percent this year.

Security remains both the main driver and challenge to achieving multicloud triumph in Australia, contributing to a 64 percent surge in investment into security systems in Australia. And while 92 percent named hybrid multicloud as the ideal IT operating environment, 27 percent of Australian organisations remain wedded to a single public cloud provider – compared with 16 percent globally – amplifying security concerns and limiting Australia’s cloud skillset development, according to Nutanix Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Jim Steed.

“Australia is in an interesting position on the global cloud field,” said Steed. “On one hand, it’s a true multicloud leader, ahead of the pack on building tomorrow’s preferred IT environment. On the other, we see too many businesses wedded to one public cloud provider to manage their infrastructure. What happens when that provider has an outage? How can IT leaders manage sovereignty concerns when the vast majority of the market belongs to multinational providers? IT engineers also need variety, not myopia, in the cloud skillsets they develop.”

Survey respondents were asked about their current cloud challenges, how they’re running business applications now and where they plan to run them in the future. Respondents were also asked about the impact of the pandemic on recent, current, and future IT infrastructure decisions and how IT strategy and priorities may change as a result.

Other key Australian findings from the report include:

Apps on the move : Every Australian respondent has moved applications between IT environments in the past year, with a need to increase the speed of app development the primary reason. However, 83 percent said it was costly and time consuming.

: Every Australian respondent has moved applications between IT environments in the past year, with a need to increase the speed of app development the primary reason. However, 83 percent said it was costly and time consuming. Full-time office all but gone : The 2021 report’s prediction that only 2 percent of staff would return full time to the office in 2022 is coming to fruition – only 3 percent of enterprises maintained a full-time office policy when restrictions permitted in the last year, and most organisations have between 50 percent and 100 percent of their staff working remotely.

: The 2021 report’s prediction that only 2 percent of staff would return full time to the office in 2022 is coming to fruition – only 3 percent of enterprises maintained a full-time office policy when restrictions permitted in the last year, and most organisations have between 50 percent and 100 percent of their staff working remotely. Top challenges in current IT infrastructure : 85 percent of Australian respondents said cost control was their biggest challenge; followed by data security, privacy, and compliance (74 percent); and the ability to support remote workers (73 percent).

: 85 percent of Australian respondents said cost control was their biggest challenge; followed by data security, privacy, and compliance (74 percent); and the ability to support remote workers (73 percent). Australian IT teams better at staying within budget : While 24 percent of Australian respondents said they spent over their annual IT budget, this was well under the global average of 37 percent as IT spend continues to surge worldwide.

: While 24 percent of Australian respondents said they spent over their annual IT budget, this was well under the global average of 37 percent as IT spend continues to surge worldwide. Important skills still lagging : 82 percent of Australian organisations lack some of the internal IT skills required to meet business demands, with automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and containerisation the top skills businesses want to grow.

: 82 percent of Australian organisations lack some of the internal IT skills required to meet business demands, with automation, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and containerisation the top skills businesses want to grow. IT’s organisational value continues to surge: In the last report, 78 percent of respondents saw IT as more strategic to the business – this has risen to 82 percent in this report as IT increasingly becomes an essential function to drive business activity in a more digital economy.

For the fourth consecutive year, Vanson Bourne conducted research on behalf of Nutanix, surveying 1,700 IT decision-makers around the world in August and September 2021. The respondent base spanned multiple industries and business sizes in Australia, other parts of Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

To learn more about the Australian report and findings, please view the full global report, see here.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organisations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

© 2022 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This release may contain links to external websites that are not part of Nutanix.com. Nutanix does not control these sites and disclaims all responsibility for the content or accuracy of any external site. Our decision to link to an external site should not be considered an endorsement of any content on such a site. Certain information contained in this press release may relate to or be based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data are reliable as of the date of this press release, they have not independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy, or completeness of any information obtained from third-party sources.

This release may contain express and implied forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are instead based on our current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond our control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© Scoop Media

