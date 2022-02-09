"Obscene" Pfizer Profits

In response to the publication of Pfizer’s financial results on COVID-19 vaccine sales for last year and projections for its Covid-19 vaccine and antiviral pill this year, Oxfam Aotearoa Communication and Advocacy Director Dr Jo Spratt said:

“Pfizer’s results today are clear evidence of how the company has used its monopoly to enrich its shareholders at the expense of almost half the world’s population who still have no access to lifesaving vaccines.

“Millions are dying from COVID because companies like Pfizer have prioritised profits over saving lives. And it’s paying off for Pfizer, raking in as much as US$1 million every hour in profit.

“It is obscene that we have allowed pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer to put their profits before the good of humanity as the pandemic drags on. No corporations should decide who lives and who dies.”

