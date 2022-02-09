Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BYATA – Working Holiday Visa Work Finally Pays Off!

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 11:29 am
Press Release: Backpacker Youth and Adventure Tourism Association

The Backpacker Youth and Adventure Travel Association (BYATA) is excited to see that the hard work and lobbying the association has put in with senior officials is finally paying off with the recent announcements surrounding easing of border restrictions, particularly those travelling on working holiday and international student visas.

Step 1 of the 5-point plan begins on February 27th allowing for fully vaccinated New Zealanders to return home and self-isolate, skipping MIQ.

Step 2, beginning at 11.59am on March 13th allows for the restart of our popular Working Holiday Visa (WHV) scheme, which will see much needed fully vaccinated young people from across the world being able to experience Aotearoa without the requirements of MIQ. New Zealand has long been popular with young people to live, work and play and the restart of our WHVs will not only be a much-needed boost to our tourism sector, but also provide much needed labour to our local businesses, particularly in the resort towns of Queenstown and Rotorua, where they have struggled over COVID to attract kiwis to work. A successful WHV scheme is critical to the survival of our sector and the tourism industry. BYATA thanks the support it has received from industry partners Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) and Tourism Export Council New Zealand (TECNZ) in advocating for the speedy return of this fantastic scheme.

We thank the government for recognising the importance of the Working Holiday Visa and by acting now to open up visa processing from 14 March 2022. With Australia announcing its plan to open in February we are very much in a battle for youth market share and need to work hard with our partners to be competitive in the youth travel space.

We didn’t expect Australia to be open so quickly for double vaccinated travellers with limited self-isolation requirements which presents a problem for us as NZ is seen as a dual travel destination with Australia.

We will continue to fight hard for an equal footing with Australia around our own self isolation requirements which is prohibitive to international visitors travelling to NZ, especially when compared with our neighbours over the ditch.

BYATA is also pleased to see the government announce that from April – up to 5,000 international students will be enabled to experience learning programmes in our unique New Zealand environment. BYATA supports the position of Education NZ that this is a good start towards recovery, however BYATA is happy that this process is beginning again, and we will no doubt see these numbers increase over time.

These recent border announcements are a testament to the hard work that the BYATA advocacy team has put in over the past two years. The Prime Minister in her comments to the media reflected the many benefits that youth travellers bring to NZ, echoing the messaging that BYATA has been putting forward over many months of lobbying.

BYATA is supportive of the calls from the wider tourism industry to end the requirements for self-isolation and MIQ completely, at the same time we also support a phased approach, to ensure that the health and wellbeing of the wider New Zealand public and that a sudden rush of visitors doesn’t overwhelm our health system. The border announcements are welcome news in what has been a grim few years for tourism. BYATA and its members look forward to when we are able to extend our world famous manaakitanga once again to our global youth travel visitors.

 

About Backpacker Youth and Adventure Tourism Association - BYATA BYATA is a not-for-profit association acting as the independent voice of the backpacker and adventure tourism sector of New Zealand. With a growing member base of 130+ members nationwide, BYATA advocates on behalf of our members with relevant stakeholders including Tourism New Zealand, Immigration, Hospitality New Zealand, and more. BYAYA empowers our members to make informed business decisions by sharing specific industry related data with our members. New Zealand Hostel Association (NZHA) is a sub-group of BYATA and specialises in offering support and advocating on behalf of New Zealand hostels. Visit BYATA’s website for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Contact: Tauhara Project Update
Contact Energy says the development of the new Tauhara geothermal power station near Taupō is progressing well... More>>



Auckland Airport: When Will Self-isolation Go? Airlines Call For More Clarity On Border Plan
International airlines are calling for a clear plan around the removal of self-isolation as a requirement for returning travellers, saying they need more certainty so they can plan to return flying here... More>>



Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented In 2021
The number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2021 rose 24 percent, compared with 2020, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 