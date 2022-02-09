NZ Young Farmers Welcomes New FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Contest Series Sponsor

The challenge is heating up for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series, with a new sponsor giving competitors the chance to showcase their smarts when it comes to environmental protection and regulation.

An AgriKidsNZ team competing in a module at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series Grand Final, Christchurch, July 2021.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has officially joined the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series family.

NZ Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith says all competitors and NZ Young Farmers’ members have a genuine passion for the environment and preserving it for future generations which makes EPA a great addition to the Contest Series.

“Understanding and creating solutions to problems our environment is currently facing it is such an important part of farming and protecting the land we live on and love. It will be hugely beneficial for contestants to be challenged on this first-hand and to think more about the best ways to enhance and preserve our way of life into the future.”

The EPA will provide tests for contestants through modules in all three stages of competition – AgriKidsNZ, FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year and FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

EPA General Manager of Engagement, Paula Knaap, says the organisation is delighted to be joining the family of sponsors.

“We know that farmers care about our land, air, and waterways – and so do we at the EPA. Our long-term focus is on sustaining and improving our environment for future generations,” she says.

“We recognise that the actions of individuals can have a significant impact – enabling and inspiring others to make positive and enduring change. The EPA is excited to partner with NZ Young Farmers to encourage farming leaders of the future to continue unearthing smart ideas and innovative practices.”

The EPA joins FMG, Ravensdown, MPI, Worksafe, Honda, STIHL, Lincoln University, Massey University, New Holland and PTS Logistics as sponsors of the contest series.

