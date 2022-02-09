Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Young Farmers Welcomes New FMG Young Farmer Of The Year Contest Series Sponsor

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 12:31 pm
Press Release: Young Farmers

The challenge is heating up for the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series, with a new sponsor giving competitors the chance to showcase their smarts when it comes to environmental protection and regulation.

An AgriKidsNZ team competing in a module at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series Grand Final, Christchurch, July 2021.

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has officially joined the FMG Young Farmer of the Year Contest Series family.

NZ Young Farmers CEO Lynda Coppersmith says all competitors and NZ Young Farmers’ members have a genuine passion for the environment and preserving it for future generations which makes EPA a great addition to the Contest Series.

“Understanding and creating solutions to problems our environment is currently facing it is such an important part of farming and protecting the land we live on and love. It will be hugely beneficial for contestants to be challenged on this first-hand and to think more about the best ways to enhance and preserve our way of life into the future.”

The EPA will provide tests for contestants through modules in all three stages of competition – AgriKidsNZ, FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year and FMG Young Farmer of the Year.

EPA General Manager of Engagement, Paula Knaap, says the organisation is delighted to be joining the family of sponsors.

“We know that farmers care about our land, air, and waterways – and so do we at the EPA. Our long-term focus is on sustaining and improving our environment for future generations,” she says.

“We recognise that the actions of individuals can have a significant impact – enabling and inspiring others to make positive and enduring change. The EPA is excited to partner with NZ Young Farmers to encourage farming leaders of the future to continue unearthing smart ideas and innovative practices.”

The EPA joins FMG, Ravensdown, MPI, Worksafe, Honda, STIHL, Lincoln University, Massey University, New Holland and PTS Logistics as sponsors of the contest series.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Contact: Tauhara Project Update
Contact Energy says the development of the new Tauhara geothermal power station near Taupō is progressing well... More>>



Auckland Airport: When Will Self-isolation Go? Airlines Call For More Clarity On Border Plan
International airlines are calling for a clear plan around the removal of self-isolation as a requirement for returning travellers, saying they need more certainty so they can plan to return flying here... More>>



Statistics: Unemployment Rate At 3.2 Percent
Fonterra Co-operative Group today lifted its 2021/22 forecast Farmgate Milk Price range to NZD $8.90 - $9.50 per kgMS, up from NZD $8.40 - $9.00 per kgMS. This increases the midpoint of the range, which farmers are paid off... More>>

Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented In 2021
The number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2021 rose 24 percent, compared with 2020, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


Statistics: Household Net Worth Grows In The September 2021 Quarter But At A Slower Pace Compared To March 2021
Household net worth grew by $60.7 billion in the September 2021 quarter compared with the June 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. This represents an increase of 2.5 percent, a similar result to the June 2021 quarter, which was up $60.6 billion or 2.6 percent... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 