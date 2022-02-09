Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

CyberCX Expands Its New Zealand Capability With Acquisition Of Cyber Research NZ Limited

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 4:13 pm
Press Release: CyberCX NZ

CyberCX has today announced its successful acquisition of New Zealand cyber security company Cyber Research NZ Ltd, bringing further capability, talent and depth of experience to its service offerings in New Zealand and across the ANZ region.

Since launching its New Zealand operations in 2020, CyberCX has expanded and grown its capability, service offerings and local expertise in New Zealand, offering market-leading cyber advisory, risk and technical services, with plans for further expansion.

The addition of Cyber Research NZ Ltd to the CyberCX group continues to strengthen CyberCX’s position as the trans-Tasman leader in cyber security and managed security services, partnering with New Zealand enterprises and government to accelerate their digital transformation through comprehensive cyber solutions.

Founded in 2007, Cyber Research NZ Ltd has built a strong reputation of technical expertise and customer-focused delivery across Managed Security Operations and Services, Threat Hunting and Security Consulting.

CyberCX NZ CEO Brett Moore said the depth of expertise at Cyber Research NZ Ltd will enable CyberCX to further broaden its cyber capability in New Zealand. “Our goal at CyberCX is to create the leading provider of cyber security services for business, enterprise and government organisations in New Zealand. The combined capabilities of CyberCX’s market-leading security testing, governance, risk and compliance and incident response capabilities with Cyber Research’s specialisation in managed security services, threat intelligence and detection capabilities is a game-changer for the New Zealand market.”

Based in Auckland, Cyber Research NZ Ltd has a strong local presence and well-established credentials working with a broad range of enterprise customers.

“With Cyber Research joining CyberCX, we have a very compelling suite of services to meet the needs of our customers across New Zealand, with the ability to scale those services into Australia and other international markets. CyberCX now proudly employs over 110 cyber security professionals in New Zealand with plans to double the size of our local workforce over the next 18 months,” said Moore.

With New Zealand’s cyber security services market growing at over 15% annually, CyberCX continues to prioritise its strategic focus in the region, creating a dedicated trans-Tasman cyber security leader, with unparalleled end-to-end cyber security capabilities.

Cyber Research NZ Ltd Founder, Steve Byrne, said, “We’ve built on our heritage of investigating fraud and cyber crime to become the leading specialist in threat hunting, security operations centre services and cyber strategy consultancy in New Zealand.

“Joining CyberCX is a natural extension of the journey for Cyber Research, enabling us to expand and scale, while still maintaining our core of innovation and quality that is at the forefront of what we do at Cyber Research.”

Steve Byrne is widely acknowledged as a key industry leader within New Zealand’s cyber security community and will continue as CEO of Cyber Research NZ Ltd working alongside Brett Moore, who was recently appointed as CyberCX New Zealand CEO following the merger of Insomnia Security and CyberCX.

