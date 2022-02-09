Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

EDS Calls For Stronger Action To Rebuild Northland Rock Lobster Stocks

Wednesday, 9 February 2022, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society has released its submission on Fisheries New Zealand’s proposals for managing the Northland (CRA 1) rock lobster fishery.

“The latest stock assessment shows the Northland fishery to be in a state of persistent depletion with current biomass levels alarmingly low,” said EDS Policy Director Raewyn Peart.

“There is also evidence that cumulative fishing pressure has resulted in the widespread removal of rock lobster from many shallow reefs with resultant loss of kelp forests.

“The Discussion Paper included proposals to either retain the status quo or reduce the Total Allowable Catch by up to 12%, with associated reductions to the commercial and recreational catch limits.

“While we support the need to reduce the catch limits in CRA 1, none of the proposals go far enough to rebuild the stock or other inter-dependent rock lobster stocks.

“The Northland fishery is an important source of recruitment for the Hauraki Gulf/Bay of Plenty rock lobster stock (CRA2), which is in a poor state and under an urgent rebuilding plan, but this has not been factored into the proposals.

“Under the most restrictive Fisheries New Zealand option, a 5% increase in the CRA 1 spawning biomass is expected to occur by 2025. In EDS’s view, this is not a sufficiently cautious approach to enable the timely rebuild of the Northland and Hauraki Gulf/Bay of Plenty stocks to a healthy state.

“EDS is also concerned that none of the proposals take into account the important role that rock lobsters play in shallow reef ecosystems along the north-eastern coast.

“Urchin barrens are prolific across shallow rocky reefs in Northland and the Hauraki Gulf and show a disturbing decline in the functional capacity of these ecosystems.

“There is a large body of scientific information that links the loss of kelp forest habitat, and expansion of urchin barrens, to overfishing of large reef predators including rock lobsters and snapper.

“Our submission requests the inclusion of additional protective measures to support recovery of our kelp reef systems including maximum size, minimum depth and area-based harvest restrictions.

“Rock lobsters are vulnerable to fluctuations in environmental conditions and the stocks will come under increasing pressure in the future.

“Stronger measures need to be urgently implemented to rebuild of our Northland rock lobster stocks and restore of our degraded kelp forests,” concluded Ms Peart

© Scoop Media

Environmental Defence Society

Environmental Defence Society

EDS is a not-for-profit environmental organisation committed to improving environmental outcomes within New Zealand.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is a professionally run, independent environmental group that was established in 1971. It brings together the disciplines of science, planning, landscape and the law.

MORE ABOUT EDS

It operates as a think-tank, providing thought leadership on key environmental issues as well as representing the environment before councils and the courts.

EDS is located at the collaborative and business aware end of the environmental movement, seeking constructive engagement with all sectors, to achieve good environmental and economic outcomes for all New Zealanders. It has influence.

It also plays an education role, helping business, councils, community groups and iwi to better understand best practice resource management. EDS runs national and regional conferences and seminars on topical issues.

EDS is a registered charity and donations to it are tax-deductible.

Contact Environmental Defence Society

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
New regulations taking effect this weekend will give consumers more information about where their food comes from. From 12 February 2022, businesses must comply with the new Consumer Information Standards... More>>

Contact: Tauhara Project Update
Contact Energy says the development of the new Tauhara geothermal power station near Taupō is progressing well... More>>



Auckland Airport: When Will Self-isolation Go? Airlines Call For More Clarity On Border Plan
International airlines are calling for a clear plan around the removal of self-isolation as a requirement for returning travellers, saying they need more certainty so they can plan to return flying here... More>>



Horticulture: Big Apple Crop Comes With Big Challenges For Industry
New Zealand’s apple and pear crop for 2022 is predicted to reach 601,000 tonnes, closely in line with long term forecasting. Assuming fruit is able to be picked and packed... More>>

Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented In 2021
The number of new homes consented in the year ended December 2021 rose 24 percent, compared with 2020, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Skoltech: Study Probes Earth’s Turbulent Past To Explain Where Oceans Came From
The origin of water on our planet is a hot question: Water has immense implications for plate tectonics, climate, the origin of life on Earth, and potential habitability of other Earth-like planets. In a recent study in Physical Review Letters, a Skoltech professor and his Chinese colleagues suggest... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 