Adverse Weather Disrupting Flights Around New Zealand

Sunday, 13 February 2022, 2:26 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

The effects of Tropical Cyclone Dovi is currently causing significant disruption to Air New Zealand’s services across much of the country. Air New Zealand advises it has been forced to cancel at least 100 flights due to the challenges with the cyclone, with further cancellations potentially to come throughout the remainder of the day.

Most of the North Island is experiencing strong winds causing cancellations into and out of these regions. The challenging weather is expected to last through to tonight and the airline is working through recovery flights for impacted customers.

The airline strongly encourages those booked to travel on affected flights transfer their travel to another date by managing their booking online. Air New Zealand’s contact centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls contributing to longer wait times.

Customers booked to travel domestically today are advised to keep an eye on the Air New Zealand arrivals and departures page for the most up to date flight information. If travel is not urgent, customers can opt to hold their fares in credit. This can be done online: https://www.airnewzealand.co.nz/manage-bookings

The airline thanks customers for their patience while it works through these weather challenges.

Air New Zealand recommends customers subscribe to the airline’s Travel Alert service to receive ongoing updates.

