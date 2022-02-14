Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Buyers Eye Prime Mt Maunganui Site Amid ‘chronic Shortage’ Of Industrial Property

Monday, 14 February 2022, 8:36 am
Press Release: Bayleys

A large Mt Maunganui industrial site for sale is expected to ignite a rush of buyer interest as Covid-related freight and supply chain issues fuel an acute shortage of industrial property in the market.

The well-presented warehouse building on more than 7,000 square metres of freehold land at 12 Aerodrome Road sits at a pivotal location near Tauranga’s port and airport in the heart of Mt Maunganui’s industrial precinct.

Bayleys salesperson Simon Maxwell says the sale comes amid soaring demand for industrial property in the precinct as supply chain disruptions and freight delays force businesses to seek more warehouse space for product storage, particularly around ports.

“Positioned close to the Port of Tauranga, the container terminal and Tauranga Airport, and within the ‘Golden Triangle’ linking Tauranga with Auckland and Hamilton, Mt Maunganui is arguably New Zealand’s best-placed industrial precinct,” says Maxwell.

“Soaring demand for industrial property is underpinned by the Golden Triangle’s role as home to the country’s two busiest ports. This is fuelling an ever-growing need for warehousing space.

“Industrial land values in the Mount have surged, driven by a chronic shortage of land. Vacancy rates are at all-time lows and, as a result, industrial rental rates have shown healthy growth.

“In this environment, industrial warehousing is gold, and the rush of buyer interest in the Aerodrome Road site is sure to reflect this,” said Maxwell.

The property is being marketed for sale by deadline private treaty closing on Thursday 3 March (unless sold prior), through Bayleys Tauranga.

The site is fully leased to hospitality and foodservice company Southern Hospitality Limited, generating net annual rent of $313,045 plus outgoings and GST. The current lease extends to mid-2022 with two further two-year rights of renewal and market rent reviews at lease renewals.

Bayleys salesperson Myles Addington says this could provide useful holding income for longer-term buyers seeking to develop or occupy the site, with substantial rental upside potential.

The building of approximately 3,568 square metres sits on some 7,021 square metres of freehold land. It is partitioned into two warehouse spaces of 1,730 square metres and 1,608 square metres, plus 230 square metres of offices over two levels.

“The property offers plenty of car parking and superb access and manoeuvrability for heavy vehicles, with dual street access points and full truck and trailer drive-around – perfect for the needs of large industrial occupiers.

“Its strategic location and regular rectangular-shaped site make it a prime candidate for future development.

“Industrial zoning supports wide-ranging activities including distribution, logistics, packaging, manufacturing, processing, engineering, cool-stores and marine-related businesses,” Addington says.


Numerous surrounding occupiers are engaged in logistics, warehousing and servicing activities.

“With multiple logistics depots, and excellent connectivity to city infrastructure, rail links and arterial routes including State Highway 2, the location is second-to-none,” says Addington.

Constructed in the early 2000s, the existing building features a concrete-slab foundation, steel framing, long run iron walls and roof cladding, with a new roof installed in 2018.

Most of the warehouse space has a working stud height of six to seven metres, reducing slightly in areas with deeper framing. The northern warehouse partition features five roller doors and a horizontal bi-folding door while the southern warehouse partition has four roller doors.

Changes to legislation mean that we will be asking clients for more information from 1 January 2019.

Learn more

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 