Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Statement Of Preliminary Issues Released For EBOS / LifeHealthcare

Monday, 14 February 2022, 8:13 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has published a statement of preliminary issues regarding the application from EBOS Medical Devices Australia Pty Limited to acquire the New Zealand LifeHealthcare business.

The Statement outlines the key competition issues that the Commission currently considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed acquisition.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed acquisition. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘EBOS/LifeHealthcare’ in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on 28 February 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 18 March 2022. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and a public version of the application can be found on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



TIA: Tourism Businesses Suffering Under Red Setting – Toughest Trading Conditions Yet
Tourism and hospitality operators are facing their toughest trading conditions since the beginning of the pandemic and desperately need financial support to survive, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says... More>>



NZUS: Country Of Origin Information Soon To Be Mandatory For Fresh And Thawed Foods
NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small welcomes the confirmation that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to the United States in May... More>>


Statistics: Highest Monthly Food Price Increase In Five Years
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>


Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>

Skellerup: Reports Record 1H22 Earnings And Provides FY22 Earnings Guidance
Skellerup announced today a record unaudited net profit after tax (NPAT) of $23.2 million for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and provided full year NPAT guidance of $44 to $47 million... More>>


Fletcher Building: Announces FY22 Half Year Results And 18cps Interim Dividend
Fletcher Building Chief Executive Ross Taylor said: “With improved operational performance and cost disciplines now embedded across the business, we were able to deliver a strong HY22 performance... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 